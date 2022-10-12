Self-service Kiosks Market is Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 5.45%, 2020-2027 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Isle Of Man, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Insights

Self-service technologies are being adopted rapidly across industries and globally. This rapid adoption and acceptance of self-service kiosks are expected to fuel the market growth with a compound annual growth rate of 5.45 percent from 2021 to 2028. Considering the high industry growth potential, Douglas Insights has added global research studies from the self-service kiosks to their comparison engine.

This is a great addition as now researchers, analysts, experts, investors, and professionals can compare and evaluate multiple research studies from around the world and efficiently gather valuable insights. The Douglas Insights comparison engine empowers users to compare research reports by pricing, publisher rating, numbers of pages, and table of contents, among others. This data can help users understand market share, size, trends, drivers, factors impeding the market, potential growth opportunities, and risks.

Moreover, this comparison engine helps experts access quality data and information while saving time and money. Therefore, with quality data and solid market understanding, it is easier to make informed decisions fast, mitigate risks, identify opportunities, and invest confidently, thereby generating high returns.

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/self-service-kiosks-market

Create your own custom project here- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

The self-service kiosk market is expected to grow over the forecasted period for all the right reasons. The rise in intelligent technologies is the driving force. Self-service kiosks are smart devices programmed to help people execute specific tasks like paying bills, buying tickets, performing bank transactions, and more. This technology is being used across industries, including retail, entertainment, healthcare, government, education, transportation, etc. They are fast and efficient, which helps deliver improved customer experience and a hassle-free process.

Among the major growth drivers for self-service kiosks is the need for automation to streamline product and service delivery. Hence, kiosks are expected to grow significantly in modern infrastructures like hotels, airports, and shopping malls. Apart from automation, another growth driver is the urgency for contactless service.

Covid 19 Impact Analysis

During COVID-19, people released the true importance and need for contactless services when social distancing became the norm, and human contact was risky. This urgency for contactless services is expected to continue even post-pandemic. People have adjusted to the new norm and appreciate the efforts that companies from across industries are taking to enhance customer experiences with comfort and safety.

However, data security and cyber-attacks are among the top factors that are likely to counter the interactive kiosk market growth. This is because the interconnectivity and software footprint of kiosk devices make them vulnerable and an easy target for cyber attackers. Hence, kiosks can pose serious data security threats to users unless organizations implement appropriate security measures to make them safe to use and keep threats at bay. Another growth restraint can be the rising investment cost of self-service kiosk installation and system maintenance.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Even though there are risks associated with the installation of self-service kiosks, the industry is gaining momentum worldwide, including in emerging countries like India and Brazil. Nonetheless, North America dominates the industry globally. It remains a highly attractive region for self-service and interactive kiosks due to the robust adoption of kiosks across diverse sectors and the rapid kiosk application. The region accounts for a significant revenue share of the global kiosk market. Furthermore, it is expected to present lucrative business opportunities for investors. Studies also show that the retail and ticketing sectors will remain among the most attractive market segment through the period forecasted. However, users can generate more of these crucial market insights using the Douglas Insights comparison engine to make informed and profitable decisions.

Self-service Ttechnologies Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details US Market Size in 2021 $2.4 billion US Market Size Projection in 2026 $4.6 billion CAGR (2021-2028) 5.45% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Need for automation to streamline product and service delivery &

Strategic investment by key players Segmentation By Application , By Technology, and By End-User Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered 22MILES INC., ACCUSHIELD LLC, ACQUIRE DIGITAL INC., ALVENI LLC (USA), ANALYTICAL DESIGN SOLUTIONS INC., DBA KIOWARE, AU OPTRONICS CORP., BOCA SYSTEMS INC., BURROUGHS INC., DATACAP SYSTEMS INC., DOLPHIN COMPUTER ACCESS LTD., DYNATOUCH, ELATEC INC., EVOKE-CREATIVE, EVOLIS GROUP, FRANK MAYER AND ASSOCIATES INC., GENERAL TOUCH, GOLDFINGER MONITORS, OKRA LLC, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., INGENICO, INSIGHT TOUCH TECHNOLOGY, INTEL CORP., INTUIFACE, KIOSK GROUP and others

Segmentations

By Application



Introduction



Check-in Kiosks



Self-Service Check-Out Kiosks



Ticketing Kiosks



Self-ordering Kiosks



Financial Services Kiosks



Bill Payment Kiosks



Digital Signage Kiosks

Bitcoin Kiosks



Temperature Screening Kiosks



Others

By End-User

Introduction



Hospitality and Entertainment



Financial Services



Medical/Healthcare



Benefits of Kiosk-Enabled Healthcare Systems



Applications of Self-Service Kiosks for Telemedicine



Retail



Restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants



Travel and Transportation



Government



Educational Institutions



Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Self-Service Kiosks industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Self-Service Kiosks market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Self-Service Kiosks market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Self-Service Kiosks market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Self-Service Kiosks and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Self-Service Kiosks across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Compare the report and make your decision - https://douglasinsights.com/self-service-kiosks-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter





Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Airport Kiosk Market : The airport kiosk market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years.The increase in air passenger traffic and the government's and airport operators' improvements in airport infrastructure are driving up demand for bag drop kiosks, check-in kiosks, information kiosks, promotion and advertising kiosks, and so on.

Kiosk Market : The demand for self-service kiosks is growing at a rapid pace owing to the need for reducing operational costs and enhancing customer experience. Self-service kiosks are being deployed across various industry verticals such as healthcare, hospitality, retail, BFSI, and transportation.

Interactive Kiosk Market : Interactive kiosks are computer terminals that feature software and hardware offering access to data and applications. The self-service device utilised by the public sector is used to assist consumers in engaging with digital content via a user-friendly interface. They’re used in several industries for their versatile purposes.

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.