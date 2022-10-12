Agillic raises Total ARR and Revenue guidance for 2022

Announcement no. 15 2022

Contain Insider information

Copenhagen – 12 October 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic raises its financial guidance on Total ARR and Revenue as a result of the latest development in ARR from transactions in particular.

The new financial guidance for the full year 2022 is:

DKK million Revenue 61 to 65 EBITDA 0 to 3 ARR subscriptions 56 to 60 ARR transactions 12 to 16 Total ARR 68 to 76

The previous guidance announced 23 August 2022 was:

Revenue: DKK 60 to 64

EBITDA: DKK 0 to 3

ARR subscriptions: DKK 56 to 60

ARR transactions: DKK 10 to 14

Total ARR: DKK 66 to 74



Agillic releases its Q3 2022 report on 14 October 2022.





For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Act 17.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 12 October 2022.





Attachment