Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Castles Technology, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, Panasonic & PAX Technology

The global virtual payment (POS) terminals market is expected to grow from $7.94 billion in 2021 to $10.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%. The virtual payment (POS) terminals market is expected to reach $34.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.6%.



North America was the largest region in the virtual payment (POS) terminals market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of digital payment methods is driving the virtual payment (POS) terminals market. The digital revolution has increased access to and use of financial services globally, changing how people send and receive payments, borrow money, and save money.

In addition to the global spread of formal financial institutions, the COVID-19 epidemic has sparked financial inclusion and led to a significant rise in digital payments. Virtual payment (POS) terminals aid digital payments and manage the payments over the phone, through the mail, fax, email, or in person. For instance, in 2021, according to McKinsey's 2021 Digital Payments Consumer Survey, digital payments grew by 12% during 2020-2021 period. Thus, the increase in digital payments is expected to boost demand for virtual payment (POS) terminals during the forecast period.



Technological Advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the virtual payment (POS) terminals market. The biometric payment system is a technology that is being widely used for virtual payment (POS) terminals. Biometric payment is a point-of-sale (POS) technology that identifies users and authorizes withdrawals from bank accounts using physical characteristics-based biometric authentication. In May 2022, Mastercard, a global payments & technology company, launched a Biometric Checkout Program.

The Biometric Checkout Program participants allow customers to easily sign up for their biometric checkout services in-store or at home via a merchant or identity provider app. Once enrolled, there is no need to make the checkout line slower by digging around in their luggage or pockets. Customers only need to verify the bill, smile for the camera, or wave their palms over the reader to make a payment. The new technology gives customers the freedom to choose their preferred payment method while ensuring a quick and safe checkout experience.





