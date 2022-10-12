Insights on the Serum-Free Media Global Market to 2032 - Featuring HiMedia Laboratories, Sino Biological, PAN-Biotech and STEMCELL Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Serum-Free Media Market: Focus on Media Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for serum-free media was valued at $1,022.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,920.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global serum-free media market is expected to be driven by factors such as the low risk of contamination in the media, rising awareness of media-based diagnostic testing, and significant number of funding for executing research and development.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global serum-free media market is progressing rapidly with a significant increase in research and development activities pertaining to a wide range of animal component-free products for disease detection, accentuating their criticality in healthcare. Serum-free media has a critical role in the cellular diagnostics approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application for improved cell culture and cell therapy-based methods.

Increasing investments in R&D for cell-based diagnostics is one of the major opportunities in the serum-free media market. Several clinical organizations and biopharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively on molecular biology applications, cell biology, cancer research, metagenomics, and plant research using serum-free media as a therapeutic means for applications in several disease indications in order to enable efficient diagnosis, treatment selection, dosage selection, and treatment monitoring.

Impact

Several techniques are employed in the development of serum-free media utilization for the process of removing cells, tissues, or organs from an animal or plant and putting them into a setting that will help them survive and/or proliferate. The selection of an adequate growth medium for in vitro cultivation is the most significant and important phase in cell culture. A growth medium, also known as a culture media, is a solution, gel, or powder that promotes the development of cells, small plants, or microorganisms. This serum-free medium market space has been segmented into different media types that include common serum-free, xeno-free, chemically-defined, animal component-free, and protein-free. Some of these media types are described in brief as follows:

Common serum-free media: In common serum-free media, the composition is precisely defined, ensuring lot-to-lot consistency and eliminating the need to screen new lots of serum. In addition to facilitating the growth of numerous cell types for study, serum-free media also provide the advantage of removing the threat of infectious pathogens. The common serum-free media does not include human or animal serum or plasma in its direct or basic constituents.

Chemically-defined media: Chemically-defined media is beneficial for a range of physiological research as well as for examining the minimal needs of microorganisms. Chemically-defined media are known to increase productivity and reduce costs in cell culture applications. A specified medium will enhance reproducibility and enable a more precise prediction of the final yield from a certain procedure.

Animal component-free media: Animal-free media, also known as animal component-free and animal origin-free cell culture media, can offer the essential components required for cell growth and performance similar to the media, including serum, but without the drawbacks associated with using the serum. Animal component-free media not only mitigates the risk of prions and other viral contaminants but also improves regulatory approvals and speed-to-market.

Protein-free media: The protein-free media are ideal for producing proteins as they promote healthy cell development and excellent protein yield. The proteins in the protein-free medium can be substituted with low-molecular-weight components such as peptides, hormones, and inorganic ions. However, protein-free designated commercially available media frequently contain just trace amounts of recombinant proteins.

Impact of COVID-19

The current global serum-free media market comprises different media types. The unexpected crisis of the pandemic has surged the demand for essentials and thus, increased the demand for serum-free media. There was increased demand for serum-free media from biopharmaceutical companies.

Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the global serum-free media market size has been low-moderate. Some of the market players have reported a slight decline in sales. However, it is worth mentioning that with the ease of restrictions after Q2 2021, the market for serum-free media gained significant momentum and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2022-2032. As a result of the pandemic and reduced output at manufacturing facilities, the pandemic caused a short-term drop in manufacturing and sales of serum-free media.

The global serum-free media market will eventually return to its usual growth trajectory over time. With many people impacted by COVID-19 all around the world, pharmaceutical companies are ramping up manufacturing to create vaccinations. Such trends are generating revenue potential for serum-free media market participants. Lonza Group AG, a Swiss multinational chemicals and biotechnology firm, is earning notoriety for its non-animal ProVeroTM1 Serum-free Medium, which aids in vaccine manufacture.

Recent Developments in the Global Serum-Free Media Market

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. expanded the cell culture media manufacturing facility in Grand Island, New York, to support the production of new vaccines and biologics. This expansion would support the worldwide media supply and increase the capacity to create high-quality technologies.

In May 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific completed its new bioprocessing innovation and collaboration center in China. The new center would enable local resources and expertise required to optimize cell culture media and workflows to aid the production of vaccines, advanced therapies, and biotherapeutic drug development in China.

In September 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation developed a new medium ExCellerate IpsC expansion medium, for IpsC research in regenerative medicine.

In April 2021, PromoCell GmbH launched an upgrade to its Keratinocyte Cell Culture Portfolio. The company expanded its improved animal-extract-free Keratinocyte Growth Medium 3 for the standardized isolation and development of juvenile and adult Normal Human Keratinocytes.

In March 2021, the company also launched its improved third-generation Melanocyte Cell Culture Portfolio. Melanocyte Growth Medium M3 is a serum-free, bovine pituitary extract (BPE)-free, and phorbol myristate acetate (PMA)-free media formulation.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global serum-free media market:

Low Risk of Contamination as a Demand Driver

Launch of innovative products in Serum-Free Media Ecosystem

Low reception cost involving small and medium enterprises in comparison to animal derived media

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Slow Growth Rate in Comparison to Serum-Supplemented Media

Requirement of Diverse Cell-Type for Specific Media Formulation

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Serum-Free Media Private Industry

MP BIOMEDICALS.

HiMedia Laboratories

R&D Systems, Inc.

Sino Biological, Inc.

PAN-Biotech.

PromoCell GmbH

Athena Environmental Sciences, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Company Type 2: Serum-Free Media Public Industry

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Danaher.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Serum-Free Media: Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.2.1 Drivers

2.2.1.1 Low Risk of Contamination as a Demand Driver

2.2.1.2 Launch of innovative products in Serum-Free Media Ecosystem

2.2.1.3 Low reception cost involving small and medium enterprises in comparison to animal derived media

2.2.2 Restraints

2.2.2.1 Slow Growth Rate in Comparison to Serum-Supplemented Media

2.2.2.2 Requirement of Diverse Cell-Type for Specific Media Formulation

2.2.3 Opportunities

2.2.3.1 Regulatory Bodies Across the Globe Encourage the Use of Animal-Free Media in Biological Products

2.2.3.2 Extensive Adoption of Serum-Free Media in Biopharmaceutical Companies

3 Global Serum-Free Media (by Media Type), $Mn, 2021-2032

3.1 Overview

3.2 Common Serum-Free

3.3 Xeno-Free

3.4 Chemically-Defined

3.5 Animal Component-Free

3.6 Protein-Free

4 Global Serum-Free Media (by End User), $Million, 2021-2032

4.1 Overview

4.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

4.2.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies, by Media Type

4.3 Academic and Research Organizations

4.3.1 Academic and Research Organizations, by Media Type

4.4 Clinical Research Organizations

4.4.1 Clinical Research Organizations, by Media Type

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Others, by Media Type

5 Global Serum-Free Media Market (by Region), $Million, 2021-2032

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Developments and Strategies

6.2.1 Business Expansions

6.2.2 Product Launches and Developments

6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Market Share Analysis (by Company)

6.4 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company)

7 Company Profiles

