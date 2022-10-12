Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Emerging Demand for Portable HPLC Systems is Likely to Open New Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software), by Application, by End-user, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high-performance liquid chromatography market size is projected to reach USD 7.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030

Rapid growth in pharmaceutical production, stringent regulatory norms for drug purity, and increasing adoption of high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) techniques for diagnostics and research purposes are driving the market.



HPLC is commonly used for the assessment of drug purity on an industrial scale. It also enables characterization of molecules being explored as potential new drug candidates. Demand for the technique is anticipated to grow due to its increasing applications in ensuring consistency and determination of dosage of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Furthermore, the technique holds significance in quality control testing for assuring the fulfillment of critical quality attributes in the pharmaceutical industry.



The technique is augmenting clinical diagnostic services due to the availability of improved stationary phase alternatives and multiple channel HPLC instruments that can aid in sequential analysis of patient samples. Such attributes are desirable for low- or moderate-throughput laboratories and enable faster turnaround times.

Similarly, recent developments in column technologies are increasing the efficiency of HPLC operations and are likely to fuel the market growth. For instance, the advent of>2-m superficially porous silica particles has led to improved HPLC operations at comparatively lower back-pressure and with the use of shorter columns.



Furthermore, companies involved in the market are launching new HPLC-based analyzers and systems for capitalizing on the expanding scope of applications for the technique. For instance, in June 2021, Trivitron Healthcare launched two new HPLC analyzers, NANO H5 & NANO H110, intended for the detection of HbA1c and Hb variants in less than three minutes.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of HPLC systems for the development of new therapeutics, vaccines, and reliable diagnostic methods for the disease.

Furthermore, epidemiological applications of the technique for the characterization of viral proteins are expected to gain traction due to the emerging mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These factors are anticipated to positively affect the market growth.



High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Report Highlights

By product, the instruments segment held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 due to the increasing availability of technologically advanced and integrated HPLC systems and detectors

Based on application, the clinical research applications segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 due to the growth in the number of clinical trials and research & development activities in recent years, coupled with high analytical specificity and short runtimes offered that are suitable for clinical research

By end-user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of over 40.0% in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the technique for determination of drug purity and stability and the superior detection capacities and selectivity offered when used with mass spectrometry

North America dominated the global market in 2021 with over 30.0% share due to rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry and presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in the region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to a high potential for clinical research and large-scale production of generics and biosimilars in the region, which can significantly boost the adoption of HPLC techniques

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Technological Advancements In HPLC Systems Are Expanding The Growth Prospects For HPLC Techniques

Increasing Adoption Of HPLC Techniques In The Pharmaceutical Industry Is Positively Affecting The Market Growth

Increasing Availability Of HPLC Method Development Systems And Support Software Is Accelerating The Market Growth

Market Restraint Analysis

High Instrumentation Costs May Limit The Adoption Of HPLC Techniques

Requirement Of Qualified And Skilled Personnel For Operating HPLC Systems May Restrict The Market Growth

Market Opportunity Analysis

Emerging Demand For Portable HPLC Systems Is Likely To Open New Growth Opportunities For The Market

Market Challenge Analysis

Increasing Usage Of Chiral Compounds In Complex Pharmaceutical Drugs Is Expected To Pose New Challenges For The HPLC Market

SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping





Competitive Analysis

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sartorius Ag

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Tosoh Bioscience Gmbh

Gilson, Inc

Danaher Corporation

