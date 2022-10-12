Press release no 14-2022

Copenhagen, October 12, 2022

Konsolidator adds Single Sign-On as a new security feature

Konsolidator has released the new product feature “Single Sign-On" (SSO), which is an extra authentication method that enables users to securely log in to multiple enterprise systems by using just one username and password.

Konsolidator strengthened access security with Two Factor authentication in 2020 to help customers increase the security of their accounts, but with SSO activation, customers can now add an additional level of protection for the entire enterprise as SSO allows companies to control user access and deactivation centrally to avoid unintended access when employees leave the company. In addition, SSO makes user management easier and logins faster.



The strategic impact

An essential part of Konsolidators strategy, “Unfolding the potential,” is to provide value-added applications on top of Konsolidator to address different customer needs without changing the core of the software.

Customers that require high-security standards can now add SSO to ensure faster and safer user administration. Konsolidator expects that most of its current customers will employ SSO over time, contributing to higher growth. Further, SSO offering will be yet another element in improving the important SaaS metric “Net Retention.”

CEO, Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“When employees have to use separate passwords for each enterprise application, they usually don't because different passwords are hard to remember. This, however, compromises the level of security for the group and, in this case, their financial data, which is why many groups are activating SSO for all their enterprise software applications. And now we have made it possible to activate for Konsolidator too.”

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

