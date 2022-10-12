United States Organic Personal Care Market Report 2022-2027: A $2.25+ Billion market in 2021 - Surging Demand for More Herbal and Organic Products

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Organic Personal Care Market, By Product Type (Skin Care (Face Care & Body Care) Hair Care (Shampoo & Conditioner, Oil, Others), Oral Care and Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Organic Personal Care Market was valued at USD2296.08 million in 2021 and is expected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast years, 2023F-2027F, to reach a value of USD3723.22 million by 2027F

The market growth can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the usage of chemically infused beauty and personal care products. Surging demand from the young and adult population for more herbal and organic products instead of chemically infused products to avoid ill effects of the chemicals over skin and body is driving the growth of the United States Organic Personal Care Market.

Moreover, factors like growing concerns regarding personal looks and appearances and the increasing geriatric population further support the growth of the United States Organic Personal Care Market in the next five years. Recent years have witnessed rapid evolvement in consumer taste and preferences toward personal care products.

Plant-based, organic, and herbal products have gained popularity and are thus further substantiating the growth of the United States Organic Personal Care Market in the forecast period.

Additionally, rising disposable income, an increasing number of options for organic personal care products, a rapidly increasing number of market players, and advanced packaging of the products are further aiding the growth of the United States Organic Personal Care Market.



Skin care products segment is holding the largest market shares and is the dominant segment. This is mainly due to the increasing concerns regarding using chemically infused products for skin care. Harsh chemicals often cause rashes, allergies, etc. The use of herbal, organic, and chemical-less products ensure safety from such rashes and allergies and contributes to the sub-segment's growth.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Organic Personal Care Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Organic Personal Care Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the United States Organic Personal Care Market based on product type, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or state in the United States Organic Personal Care Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Organic Personal Care Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Organic Personal Care Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Organic Personal Care Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Organic Personal Care Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the United States Organic Personal Care Market.

L'Oreal USA, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Aubrey Organics, Inc.

Eminence Organic Skin Care

L'Occitane, Inc.

Shea Terra Organics, LLC

Orgaid Inc.

Botanical Organic Products, LLC

Radico USA, Inc.

OneKind.25 LLC

FarmHouse Fresh

Report Scope:



United States Organic Personal Care Market, By Product Type:

Skin Care (Face Care and Body Care)

Hair Care (Shampoo & Conditioner, Oil and Others)

Oral Care (Toothpaste and Mouthwash)

Others (Manicure, Pedicure, Spa etc.)

United States Organic Personal Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Departmental Stores

Beauty Parlors/Salons etc.

United States Organic Personal Care Market, Market, By Region:

South

West

Northeast

Midwest

United States Organic Personal Care Market, Market, By Top 10 States:

California

Texas

Florida

New York

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

North Carolina

New Jersey

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

