Electric Guitar Market Projected to Surpass 645.3 million USD and Grow at a 2.9% CAGR During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [101 Pages Report]

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Guitar Market" size is estimated to be worth US$ 527 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 645.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028, the Electric Guitar Market Report Contains 101 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.



Electric Guitar Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Electric Guitar market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Electric Guitar industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Electric Guitar Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Electric Guitar Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Electric Guitar product introduction, recent developments and Electric Guitar sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Electric Guitar market report are:

Gibson

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Yamaha

Ibanez

ESP

CORT

Epiphone

Squier

PRS

SCHECTER

Jackson

Peavey

Washburn

Taylor

Farida

Karl Höfner

Tokai

FujiGen Gakki

Fernandes Guitars

Short Summery About Electric Guitar Market :

The Global Electric Guitar market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Electric guitars are a type of guitars in which strumming the strings themselves is not the primary source of the sound. Rather, the vibrations caused by the movement of the strings are captured and magnified electronically in order to produce a louder output. The sound of an electric guitar can also be electrically modified, since an electrical representation of the vibration of the string is produced in electric guitars. This can then be modulated with the help of dials and other controls on the electric guitar as well as pedals. This is the primary factor distinguishing electric guitars from acoustic guitars; the sound produced by the latter comes directly from the vibration of the strings and thus can’t be modulated electronically.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Guitar market size is estimated to be worth US$ 527 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 645.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Electric Guitar market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Electric Guitar landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global Electric Guitar industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. The four largest operators include Gibson, Fender, Yamaha and Ibanez, ​account for about 65% of total industry revenue.

This report focuses on Electric Guitar volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Guitar market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, etc.

Report further studies the market development status and future Electric Guitar Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Electric Guitar market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Solid Body

Semi-Hollow Body

Hollow Body



On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Individual Amateurs

Learning and Training

Professional Performance

Electric Guitar Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric Guitar in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Electric Guitar?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Electric Guitar? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Electric Guitar Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Electric Guitar market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electric Guitar Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Electric Guitar market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Electric Guitar along with the manufacturing process of Electric Guitar?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Electric Guitar market?

Economic impact on the Electric Guitar industry and development trend of the Electric Guitar industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Electric Guitar market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Electric Guitar market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Electric Guitar market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

