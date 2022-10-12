Europe/Middle East Africa Merchant POS/mPOS Software Market Report 2022 Featuring Aptos, Fujitsu, NCR, OneView Commerce, Oracle, & MICROS

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 EMEA Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Marketshare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a list of over 185 top POS ISVs (independent software vendors) in the Europe/Middle East Africa POS and mPOS markets for merchants and retailers.

It is inclusive of those that make their own POS equipment like NCR, Oracle, Oracle/MICROS, Fujitsu and others, as well as pure software players like Aptos, OneView Commerce, and others. This list also includes the mPOS players.



For each company, we look at their overall business, total revenue, maintenance revenues, licenses outstanding, and gross payment volume through their systems installed. We look at the data for enterprise-level retailers by segment (retailers with 50 or more stores) and then SMB (below 50 stores) and this data is broken down by 13 different segments.



This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics.



Companies Mentioned

Aptos

Fujitsu

NCR

OneView Commerce

Oracle

Oracle/MICROS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvtqr0