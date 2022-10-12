Global Electric Power Steering Market Report 2022: A $56.43 Billion Market by 2027 - Expansions, New Product Launches, Mergers & Acquisitions

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Power Steering Market By Type, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Off-the-Road Vehicles), By Mechanism (Collapsible, Rigid), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Power Steering Market value in the year 2021 was USD43.11 billion, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve a market value of USD56.43 billion by 2027

The market is anticipated to grow on the backbone of advancement in the automotive industry. Surging initiative for electrification of vehicles along with higher vehicle production is further driving the growth of the Global Electric Power Steering Market in the upcoming five years.

Demand for high power vehicles and increasing growth in the automotive industry through electric vehicles and automobiles are further anticipated to support the growth of the Global Electric Power Steering Market in the next five years. Moreover, the rapidly increasing development of the road infrastructure, rising disposable income invested toward the purchase of high-tech vehicles, and increasing vehicle production is also aiding the growth of the Global Electric Power Steering Market in the future five years.

The higher prevalence of lighter-weight vehicles without compromising the efficiency and functioning of the vehicles is also anticipated to support market growth. Better fuel efficiency, higher performance, demands to reduce complexity, and lower the cost of the vehicle by decreasing the maintenance cost are also substantiating the growth of the Global Electric Power Steering Market in the forecast years through 2027.



The electric power steering system consists of an electronic control unit (ECU), electric motors, steering rack, steering wheel, torque sensors, etc. When the driver turns the steering wheel, an input is generated, which is read by the sensors on the steering column and is relayed to the electronic control unit (ECU) of the system.

Electric power steering uses an electric motor that draws energy from the automobile's electrical system to supply the steering assistance. The electric motor of the electric power steering is located directly on the steering rack. To satisfy the expanding need of installing electric power steering in automobiles, original equipment manufacturers of electric power steering across the world have ramped up the pace of manufacturing electric power steering.



Moreover, the popularity of hybrid vehicles is rapidly growing and aiding the growth of the market. The C-EPS units are majorly installed in medium to heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Growing road infrastructure, connecting remote regions is increasing the sales of commercial vehicles, which is consequently resulting in growth in the sales of column-type electric power steering sales across the globe.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Electric Power Steering Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Electric Power Steering Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Electric Power Steering Market based on type, vehicle type, mechanism, regional distribution, and competition landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Electric Power Steering Market.

JTEKT Corporation

NSK Ltd

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

BorgWarner Inc.

Mando Corporation

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:



Global Electric Power Steering Market, Type:

P-EPS

R-EPS

C-EPS

Global Electric Power Steering Market, Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

Off the Road (OTR)

Global Electric Power Steering Market, By Mechanism:

Collapsible

Rigid

Global Electric Power Steering Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Australia

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

Italy

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East and Africa

Iran

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

