The Orthopaedic Devices Market is Expected to Increase 1.3x during Forecast Period | Share, Size, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player, Progression Status 2022- 2030

A novel report released recently by Reports & Insights makes mention of precise and detailed market information, its background and methodology, a synopsis of the theoretical structure and rational approach of the orthopedic devices market, as well as the statistics implicated in the development of the respective market during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report is titled "'Orthopedic Devices Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030", in which the base year considered for the study is 2021, and the market size is projected from 2022 to 2030. Market analysts estimate the orthopedic devices market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 43.3 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 56.6 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 3.4%. Furthermore, the report also includes the data associated with the market size, segmentation, and textual & graphical assessment of the global market growth trends over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

A research report on the orthopedic devices market by Reports and Insights is an in-depth and extensive study of the market based on the necessary data crunching and statistical analysis. It provides a brief view of the dynamics flowing through the market, which includes the factors that support the market and the factors that are acting as impediments for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report includes the various trends and opportunities in the respective market in different regions for a better understanding of readers that helps to analyze the potential of the market.

Orthopedic Devices Market Segmentation

The global orthopedic devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

By Product:

Joint Reconstruction:

Hip Replacement:

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Hip Resurfacing Implant

Revision Hip Replacement Implant

Knee Replacement:

Total Knee Replacement Implant

Partial Knee Replacement Implant

Revision Knee Replacement Implant

Elbow & Shoulder Replacement

Others

Spinal Devices:

Spinal Fusion Devices

Spinal Non-fusion Devices

Trauma Fixation:

Metal Plates & Screws

Pins/Wires

Nails and Rods

Others

Orthopedic Prosthetics:

Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics

Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthopedic Braces and Support:

Upper Extremity Braces and Support

Low Extremity Braces and Support

Orthopedic Accessories:

Bone Cement

Casting System

Removal Systems

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Orthopedic Devices Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global orthopedic devices market are:

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

ARTHREX, INC.

Medtronic Plc

Stryker Corporation

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC.

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC.

DJO Global, Inc.

CONMED CORPORATION

