Global Smart Retail Technology and Trends Analysis Report 2022-2025: Smart Retail Could Bridge the Gap Between Lockdown Era Approaches and a New Consumer Reality

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report establishes a strategic framework for smart retail adoption, then explores relevant technologies.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands' own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels.

This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. "Smart retail" could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.

The vast majority of retailers expect to increase their use of technology, going beyond omnichannel capabilities by layering on creative customer experiences (VR/AR/MR) and emerging acquisition channels (voice, live, and social commerce).

Venture capitalists foresee opportunities for smart retail startups to leverage data and increasingly capable hardware in unique ways, such as automated or virtual stores, leading to high valuations and exits. For consumers, the promise of smart retail is typically a more cohesive, personalized, engaging, and beneficial shopping experience.

Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025) Report Highlights:

This analysis will serve investors, retailers, and smart retail companies by providing a bird's-eye view of recent and forthcoming changes in retail. It illuminates smart retail strategies and categories through multiple case studies, based on primary and secondary research.

Key data points, including market forecasts, are visualized as infographics for time-saving information ingestion. These compelling images are easily extractable for the purposes of internal presentations. Featured experts from the smart retail space are quoted throughout the document.

This data-rich report begins by identifying the frameworks and levers that will determine market growth, such as retailers' ability to build and nurture digital cultures, and smart retail providers' perceptions of the trends or pain points that impact retailers most.

Subsequently, the report explores smart retail categories that are being used to generate new customer experiences as part of this industry shift. These innovative technologies are tied to aggregated surveys, forecasts, and other data, as well as business objectives.

Ultimately, this report highlights the thinking of the entrepreneurs pushing disruptions and the retailers evaluating tech deployments. This depiction of the smart retail space could be useful as a reference point for investments, decision-making, pitches, and presentations.

The report also surfaces over 200 quantitative insights within its strategically-oriented, highly qualitative structure. Some forecasts vary dramatically, so these projections are carefully contextualized and represented as a spectrum.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following key questions:

How are major retailers like Walmart approaching smart retail deployments?

How are smart retail startups approaching prospects and clients in retail?

How can retailers transform their cultures to encourage tech experimentation?

How can retailers use data to better understand consumers and curate inventory?

What are the opportunities and risks in this vast data ecosystem?

What are some of the technologies being used to generate new shopper experiences?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Smart Retail

1.1 Key Benefits of This Report

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Companies Mentioned in This Report

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Executive Summary

2. A Strategic Framework for Smart Retail Adoption

2.1 The Role of Digital Cultures in Product/Market Fit

2.2 Organizational Change

2.3 Digital Experiments and Metrics

2.4 Using Data to Reverse-Engineer Consumer Preferences

2.5 Using Data and Intuition to Curate Inventory and Support Retail Brands

2.6 Managing the Relationship Between Content and Commerce

2.7 The Data Ecosystem: Potential Conflicts of Interest Between Smart Retail Vendors and Retailers

2.8 Smart Retail Pricing and Sales Strategies

3. Generating New Customer Experiences

3.1 Growth in Smart Retail Hardware

3.2 Smart Labels for Product Interactions

3.3 Voice Commerce for Added Convenience

3.4 Live Commerce for Inspired Sales

3.5 Touchless Displays for a Time of Pandemics

3.6 New Payment Options (BNPL) for New Purchase Behaviors

3.7 AR/VR/MR to Inspire Sales and Reduce Return Rates

4. Smart Retail Infographics

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Carrefour

Fantastic Framing

FutureProof Retail

Gap Inc.

Grabango

Meta

Mitto

Mobile High 5

NordVPN

NZ Technologies

Obsess

SES-imagotag

Splitit

Toli 360

Walmart

Yahoo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rp40o



