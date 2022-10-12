3 Day Project Management for Non-Project Managers in the Life Sciences Course: Pharmaceutical/ Biotechnology and Medical Devices (November 2-4, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Management for Non-Project Managers - PM in the Life Sciences - Pharmaceutical/ Biotechnology and Medical Devices" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will address those project management critical tasks within each project phase that must be performed flawlessly for effective project execution to occur and will provide the foundation and direction for future study of the subject.

The seminar is designed to build a working understanding of the subject and for a quick start-up for those unanticipated project management assignments.

What do you do? Here is a common scenario. You are three years out of college in your first engineering job. You are sitting in a meeting about the introduction of a new packaging line in your pharmaceutical plant. You are half listening to the presentation while thinking about some of the other work you need to complete on different matters. The installation will take a year to execute and will require the coordination with several functions inside and outside of the company.

Suddenly the Director of Engineering turns to you and says "Allison, this would be a great first opportunity for you to manage a very interesting project. Let's meet tomorrow and discuss your initial plans for getting started."

Today more than ever before the job titles that we hold are not entirely reflective of the work that we do. Global teams and collaboration often place those in positions of team leadership that have the least foundation to manage all facets of complex projects. Project management requires specific knowledge of the key project facets that must be carefully managed.

The interactions across divergent corporate functions, culture, language, and time zones all pose unique challenges to the new project manager. Layer on top of the basic project management requirements for any project the requirements of a pharmaceutical/biotechnology or medical device development project and the entire project management process becomes a daunting task for even those with experience.

Unfortunately, project management is not a subject given much attention in college and university these days. The answer? Get some training - some basic understandable project management training that will provide you with a solid foundation for managing that first project or to simply sharpen existing project management skills.

It is not just important to learn about project management - project management has its own body of knowledge - its own set of standards that all project managers follow called the Project Management Body of Knowledge. Any valuable training must also teach/present the content comprising this Body of Knowledge.

Driving a product to the market safely, quickly, and cheaply is the best way for a pharmaceutical company to be successful. Those companies however, encounter enormous challenges during the long product-development process. The unique regulatory requirements of pharmaceutical/biotechnology and medical devices as well as the project development processes associated to each industry must also be addressed to meet the needs to facilitate approval.

Why Should You Attend

It is not possible to present a complete treatment of project management in the span of 12-hours. It is however, possible to focus in on those most important aspects of project management that are critical to the success of any project as well as those that are critical to pharmaceutical/biotechnology and medical device development projects. Without basic tools, it is not possible to effectively manage a project to the pre-determined end-date without turmoil and chaos.

We have distilled the key aspects of project management into three four-hour virtual seminar segments that will logically move participants from the beginning of the project management process to the end - from initiating the project to closing the project.

In addition, the unique challenges and requirements for both the pharmaceutical/biotechnology and medical device industries will be addressed creating a link between those requirements and the basic tenants of project management.

Who Should Attend:

Any member of a cross-functional project team that has the potential opportunity to lead that project.

Engineers

Marketing Associates

Product Managers

Program Managers

Contract Managers

Project Managers

Research & Development Associates, Managers, and Directors

Design Engineers

Manufacturing Managers

This virtual seminar crosses all industries and functions it is however particularly suited for the health sciences where much project-based work is accomplished.

Medical device manufacturers

Pharmaceutical and Biotech organisations

Cosmetic and foods manufacturers

All other industries

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 & 02

# 1 - Introduction to Project Management - An Overview

What is a project?

What is project management?

The project manager's role

What is effective project management?

The five stages of a project

The triple constraint, collaboration, and flexibility

Project management pitfalls

The Project Charter

The Project Scope Statement

Determine your project's audience members, i.e. project stakeholders, initiator, and champion(s)

How to work and interact with your audience

Project Planning - Stakeholder - Quality - Communications - Scope - Risk

#2 - Specifying the project work to be done and establish the project's timing and resource requirements

Develop the work breakdown structure

Naming key tasks

Making assumptions

Special project situations

Long-term project planning

Displaying the work breakdown structure

Categorizing project work

What to document

Purpose and function of the network diagram

Reading and interpreting a network diagram

Creating the network diagram

Develop the initial schedule

Determine activity durations

Gaming the schedule

Determine team member skills that are needed

Estimate the human resource requirement

Meeting resource commitments

Resolve resource overloads and conflicts

Handling multiple projects

Developing the budget

#3- Risk, the project team, project management, and control

Risk factors and risks

Identifying the risk factors

Risk types

Assessing and weighing risk

Determine consequences

Develop a risk mitigation strategy

Develop your risk management plan

Organizational structures for managing projects

Define the key players and their roles

Team member roles and responsibilities

Assigning project tasks

Authority versus responsibility

The RACI Chart

Developing team operational strategies and procedures

Managing team activities

Developing your team

Managing team and individual team member performance

Working cross-culturally

Collaboration and flexibility - how are they executed and managed successfully

Scope creep and how it is managed

Tracking and reporting progress

Work-effort tracking

Managing the budget

Communicating effectively - how to make it work

When things go wrong - scheduling alternatives

DAY 03

The unique challenges and requirements of pharmaceutical/biotechnology project management

R & D process integration with standard PM processes

The project management success factors for project managers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

The unique challenges and requirements of pharmaceutical/biotechnology project management

Project challenges in medical device design

Design controls and integration with the project management process

