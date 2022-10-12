Widex Canada Appoints Rock Music Expert Alan Cross as Sound Ambassador

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan Cross is joining Widex Canada as the hearing aid manufacturer’s Sound Ambassador in Canada. The new partnership will tap into Cross’ radio and music industry expertise and his status as one of Canada’s most recognized voices in radio.



Cross has been referred to as Canada’s resident rock music expert after a career dating back more than 40 years as radio host, writer, reporter and interviewer. Cross’ career began in 1980 at the University of Winnipeg’s campus radio station, CKUW. He is currently the station voice for Toronto’s legendary rock station Q107.

“I have always been deeply obsessed with good audio, partly because I’m a music fan and partly because I’m a radio person who makes his living through sound,” says Cross. “I was really surprised to learn that on average, going from recognizing that you don’t hear so well anymore, to getting help, and to getting hearing aids, takes seven years. That’s a long time from the perspective of someone like me whose life is so connected to music and sound.”

Based in Toronto, Cross is best known as host of the syndicated radio series The Ongoing History of New Music, Canada’s longest running radio documentary. He has also served as host of the radio series The Secret History of Rock, and ExploreMusic, and as the creator and writer of the blog A Journal of Musical Things.

“Alan brings a unique perspective from his craft as a broadcaster whose life revolves around sound,” says Brian Beatty, Vice President of Marketing for Widex and WSAudiology in Canada. “He will be a valuable asset to Widex as we continue to bring attention to hearing health and developing solutions for better hearing.”

According to Statistics Canada, as many as 54 per cent of Canadians over the age of 40 have some sort of hearing loss. However, stigma surrounding the use of hearing aids often prevents a large number of them from wearing them. Part of the Sound Ambassador partnership will focus on making hearing aids more appealing as a way to normalize hearing loss and empower people to seek a solution for their hearing issues.

“Not hearing as well as you used to it can cause strain on relationships, stress, and frustration,” says Cross. “One thing that I’ve learned since signing on as a Widex Sound Ambassador is that hearing aids can be life changing. It’s like putting on glasses for the first time – suddenly everything is so much more vivid and clear.”

Alan Cross joins three others in the Widex Sound Ambassador project: Award winning cellist and composer Ida Riegels, legendary composer, flutist and pianist Brian Jackson, and renowned composer and classical guitarist Dominique Le Gendre.

Widex is officially announcing his Sound Ambassador role at the Canadian Academy of Audiology Conference taking place in Niagara Falls this week.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly and confidently. With 60 years’ experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world’s leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.