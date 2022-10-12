Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global parkinson's disease drugs market is expected to clock US$ 9.43 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global Parkinson's disease drugs market has been analyzed from four perspectives: drug class, route of administration, end-user, and region.

Market Driver

The key market drivers for the global Parkinson's disease drugs market are the prevalence of the disease, large unmet needs for effective treatments, and anticipated commercialization of novel therapeutics. Age is a major factor contributing to the prevalence of Parkinson's disease. People over 50 years are at high risk of developing Parkinson's disease. Aging leads to the loss of neurons in the substantia nigra, a part of the brain. Damage to neurons in the brain results in the fall of dopamine, which produces symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Dopamine is responsible in sending messages to the part of the brain that controls actions and coordination.

Excerpts from 'by Drug Class'

Decarboxylase inhibitors, dopamine agonists, monoamine oxidase type B (Mao-b) inhibitors, and catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors are the four drug classes that make up the major market segments. Among such major drug classes, decarboxylase inhibitors have dominated the market. The decarboxylase enzyme is responsible for the breakdown of levodopa, which is further responsible for initiating dopamine activity. Decarboxylase inhibitors act on this activity resulting in a high concentration of levodopa in blood-brain barrier. Other segments, such as dopamine agonists, directly act on dopamine receptors. Therefore the metabolic conversion is not required here, which results in fast action.

Excerpts from 'by Route of Administration'

The route of administration considered in global Parkinson's disease drug market is grouped into:

Oral

Transdermal

Injection

Others

The oral drugs segment has dominated the global market due to convenience and more preference for oral drugs. Moreover, transdermal and injection segments are also anticipated to grow in the projected period as they are preferred in motor dysfunction conditions.

Excerpts from 'by Region'

The global Parkinson's disease drugs market has been divided into geographic regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The European region has dominated the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The presence of a large elderly population, the availability of significant reimbursement activities, and the approval of novel therapeutics are factors contributing to the growth of this region. North America is distinguished by the presence of several market participants and investments in research activities. The prevalence of Parkinson's disease also drives the need for more efficient treatments. A vast patient population and well-structured healthcare systems are expected to cause the Asia Pacific market to expand during the projection period. According to an SML study on Parkinson's disease estimate, 3.9% of people over 50 in China's Han population are estimated to have the condition on average. Parkinson's disease is expected to affect 4.94 million Chinese people by 2030, accounting for half of all the cases worldwide.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global Parkinson's disease drugs market are:

Pfizer, Inc

Novartis AG

Orion Pharma Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Impax Laboratories, Inc

UCB S.A

Vertical Pharmaceutical, LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

AbbVie Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

H. Lundbeck A/S

