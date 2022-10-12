Global Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Covalon Technologies, Dot, Harland Medical Systems and Hydromer Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Coatings Market for Medical Implants By Material, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-bacterial coatings market for medical implants was valued at $234.42 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,072.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Anti-bacterial coatings are materials that reduce implants-related infections in patients by inhibiting bacterial adhesion, colonization, and proliferation of bacteria on the implant surface and into the surrounding tissues. Medical implants are highly susceptible to infection and may result to risk in surgery. Therefore, treatment with anti-bacterial coatings provide protection against pathologically relevant strains of bacteria.



Growth of the anti-bacterial coatings market for medical implants is majorly driven by alarming rise in prevalence of implant associated infections, technological advancements in anti-bacterial coatings, and high adoption of cardiovascular & orthopedics implants. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and rise in burden of bone related disorders and cardiovascular diseases across the globe further drives the market growth.

In addition, the U.S. has one of the most robust healthcare system globally. There has been surge in healthcare investment in the country, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The preference for anti-bacterial coated medical equipment in the U.S. is increasing due to the various initiatives taken by the government as well as the hospitals in the country to prevent nosocomial infection. These aforementioned factors contribute towards the growth of the market.

Conversely, increase in awareness about implantation surgeries, development of effective anti-bacterial coating for medical implants, and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of implantation procedures and raw materials involved in the manufacturing of coatings restricts the market growth.



Moreover, key players such as Hydromer Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., and AST Product, provide numerous anti-bacterial coatings products to contribute toward the market growth.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death across the globe, with an estimate of 17.9 million fatalities each year. According to report of the British Heart Foundation, in 2021, 7.6 million people were diagnosed with heart & circulatory diseases, causing about 25% death in UK. Thus, rise in use of anti-bacterial coatings in cardiac implants products, which are used during cardiac surgeries, contributes toward the growth of anti-bacterial coatings market.



The anti-bacterial coating market for medical implants is segmented on the basis of material, product type, and region. By material, it is bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic coatings. Metallic coatings are further segmented into silver coatings, copper coatings, and other coatings. Non-metallic coatings segment is further divided into polymeric coatings and organic coatings. On the basis of type, the market is divided into orthopedic, dental, neurovascular, cardiac, and other implants. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major companies that operate in the global anti-bacterial coatings market are Aap Implantate AG, AST Products, Inc., BioCote Ltd., Covalon Technologies Ltd., DOT GmbH, Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer, Inc., Secoa Metal Finishing, Sciessent LLC, and Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.



