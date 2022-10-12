House of Terpenes Canntinis launches with first cannabis-infused mocktails in Canada

Toronto, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching in time for Canniversary, House of Terpenes, Canntinis is bringing the first cannabis-infused mocktails to legal-age Canadians in celebration of four years of legalization.





As the latest addition to the Truss Beverage portfolio of leading cannabis beverage brands, House of Terpenes Canntinis is the first-of-its-kind, pioneering the cannabis mocktail segment in Canada. Launching with Cranberry Citrus and Ginger Lime, two high-dosage cannabis beverages inspired by the tastes of classic cocktail flavours, House of Terpenes Canntinis is answering the call for more diverse and delicious high-potency offerings.



“Taste is the number one purchase consideration driver of cannabis beverages, so it was critical to prioritize crafting cannabis mocktails that are true-to-taste,” said Melanie Smith, Innovation Lead at Truss Beverage Co. “Having consulted award-winning beverage experts at Quell, including Evelyn Chick, Christina Veira and Trevor Lui, our ambition was to ensure that the Canntinis are just as delicious and flavourful as widely recognized cocktails, but without the alcohol.”

With the growing demand for alternative adult-beverage options to alcohol, House of Terpenes Canntinis offers a different kind of cocktail that is true-to-taste and gives consumers a buzz, while still allowing them to make the most of the following day. Inspired by the timeless Cosmopolitan, Cranberry Citrus features notes of tart cranberry, lime, orange zest & terpineol, while Ginger Lime with notes of ginger beer, lime and curcumene, was handcrafted to emulate a refreshing Mule.



“Consumer feedback shows that the demand for alternative beverages to alcohol has never been stronger, particularly when it comes to social occasions,” said Lori Hatcher, Head of Commercial at Truss Beverage Co. “House of Terpenes Canntinis not only fulfills this consumer need, but brings something entirely new and unexpected to the cannabis beverage category.”



House of Terpenes Canntinis will begin to hit shelves in time for Canniversary on October 17th, continuing to roll-out in retailers nationwide with availability differing per province.





About Truss Beverage

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. The Truss portfolio has a wide range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions. The Truss portfolio of brands includes XMG, Little Victory, Mollo, House of Terpenes, Veryvell and Bedfellows Liquid Arts.



Truss Beverage Co. will continue to deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

