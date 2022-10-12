Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market to hit US$ 12.70 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to clock US$ 12.70 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. owing to the rising prevalence of congenital disorders and abnormalities and the availability of technologically advanced products corresponding to the demand for non-invasive procedures. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The increasing frequency of genetic disorders like Down syndrome, Patau syndrome, and Edwards syndrome in newborns is among the key drivers contributing to the growth of the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market. There is an increasing demand for the detection of genetic disorders in newborns and during the gestation period. The investments in research and development related to genetic disorder testing and the adoption of new technology are also steadily increasing. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about prenatal and newborn genetic testing is another factor driving the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market has been analyzed from four perspectives: technology, diseases, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

The global market for prenatal and newborn genetic testing has been divided into several categories based on the products such as:

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

ACGH (Array-Comparative Genetic Hybridization)

FISH (Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization)

Maternal Serum Screening

Amniocentesis

Chorionic Villus Sampling

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) holds the largest market share of the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market in 2021. The large percentage of non-invasive prenatal testing is due to the rise in the demand for non-invasive and safe procedures. These tests have a higher sensitivity (99.5%) and specificity (99.9%) for trisomy 21 than combined first-trimester screening (CFTS), making it more reliable. The NIPT is also safer than invasive diagnostic procedures like chorionic villus collection and amniocentesis, which have a 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent miscarriage risk.

Excerpts from ‘By Diseases Segmentation’

The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is segregated into:

Down Syndrome

Phenylketonuria

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Others

The Down syndrome segment has the largest market share of the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market in 2021. The segment growth can be attributed to the rise in the incidence of Down syndrome cases and government initiatives to counteract the same. Cystic fibrosis has the second largest market share of the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market. The rise in the number of new cases of cystic fibrosis is a key growth factor. ~ 70,000 to 100,000 people have cystic fibrosis worldwide. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, there are around 40,000 Children and adults in the U.S. with cystic fibrosis. In the U.S., about 1,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America will dominate the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market in 2021, followed by Europe. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market shall progress at a lucrative growth rate. Europe has the second largest revenue share of the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, attributed to the rise in demand for the non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), increasing cases of genetic disorders, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable policies and initiatives by the governments in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market are

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. (Roche)

Agilent Technologies Inc

Illumina, Inc

Qiagen NV

Sequenom Inc

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd

BGI Group

Laboratory Corporation of America

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

