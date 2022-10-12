Global Diabetes Management Devices Market size to register 8.4% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global diabetes management devices market size is likely to record an 8.4% CAGR during 2022-2028. The rising incidence of diabetes among the younger & older population, surging cases of obesity prompted by increasing intake of junk food & alcohol, the continuous R&D activities in the healthcare sector, and the introduction of innovative devices are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global diabetes management devices market.

Alongside a detailed evaluation of the key regions, namely Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific. The research literature unveils the top opportunities across these geographies. Besides, in-depth segmentation studies, including device type, distribution channel, and end-users are provided for a broad view of the industry. Proceeding further, the study presents a 360-degree view of the leading industry players with respect to their financials, product/service portfolio, and major developments like mergers, partnerships, and investments.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of Type I and Type II diabetes in the geriatric population coupled with the soaring demand for devices like insulin pens and pumps are some of the essential factors propelling the overall industry development.

Market segments overview:

Worldwide diabetes management devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, end-user, and distribution channel.

Based on device type, the industry is bifurcated into insulin delivery devices and blood glucose monitoring devices. Further, blood glucose monitoring device is divided into continuous glucose monitoring devices (insulin pens, insulin syringes, insulin pumps, and others), and self-monitoring devices.

Moving on to the distribution channel, the market is segmented into e-commerce websites, diabetes centers/ clinics, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

With respect to the end-user terrain, the industry is segmented into hospitals, homecare, and diagnostics centers.

Regional scope:

The regional analysis of this business space extends to Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Turkey), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Australia, South Korea, India, China, Japan, ASEAN {Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc.}), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Poland, Russia), and North America (US, Canada).

Competitive dashboard:

The competitive landscape of global diabetes management devices industry is defined by companies such as Ypsomed Holding AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Rossmax International Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, LifeScan Inc., Sanofi S.A., Insulet Corporation, Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Medtronic plc.

