Zoho Celebrates the Five-Year Anniversary of Zoho One, Announcing Record Growth and Upmarket Momentum

Austin, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho One has achieved a new milestone, now supporting 50,000 organizations across more than 160 countries. Over the past two years alone, the platform has grown 150%, with 37.5% of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92%, contributing to this milestone growth. These figures spotlight the market's move away from static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries.

Zoho One launched in 2017 as a first-of-its-kind suite including 35 integrated applications. Today, Zoho One is the Operating System for Business—a comprehensive, scalable platform comprised of 45 unified applications along with end-to-end services including AI, business intelligence, contextual communication, and unified search, allowing businesses to run every aspect of their organization—from sales and marketing to finance, HR, and analytics.

"Siloed systems cause business silos," said Raju Vegesna, Zoho's Chief Evangelist. "An integrated organization, therefore, is typically a reflection of integrated systems underneath. This is what we see with our own customers. Nearly half of Zoho One customers use 20 or more apps across functions, integrating their organization and reporting higher returns. With Zoho One, we set the tone for the rest of the industry on what a platform, or rather an operating system for business, could be. We will continue to lead the way."

Singular Breadth and Value

Over the last five years, Zoho One has added 10 new apps and countless services in dialog with businesses to meet their evolving needs, while acutely reducing customers' total cost of ownership in adopting and maintaining the platform. Zoho One offers the broadest, most integrated platform on the market, providing diverse businesses the tools to serve customers (marketing, sales, and support apps); run operations (finance, recruiting, and related HR apps); collaborate efficiently (office suite, mail, personal productivity, and collaboration apps); and customize the solution (low-code app and microservice development, and integration-building apps). Zoho One has the scope and power to run any business out of the box, while carrying the tools necessary for organizations to customize the solution to fit their requirements—capabilities which are unmatched by any single product in the market.

End-to-End Unification

Zoho One is built entirely in-house, on a single technology stack, resulting in a truly unified, end-to-end platform with hundreds of integration points across its applications.

Consistent, ground-up unification provides businesses with a deeper connection between sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, human resources, and other functions. Zoho One brings context to communication and collaboration among colleagues, customers, and vendors, enabling easy access to relevant information stored across different applications in the platform. Achieving this level of interoperability, seamless data flow, and context traditionally requires expensive and expansive IT involvement, with no guarantee of success. Zoho can deliver end-to-end unification by owning and operating its entire technology stack, including 10 data centers strategically located across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Integration with Third-Party Systems

Zoho One's upmarket growth is made possible by the platform's capacity to tightly integrate with third-party solutions without causing data and operational silos or impacting the efficiency of a business's existing system. Zoho One applications integrate with hundreds of leading third-party solutions, preserving customer choice and flexibility, particularly for mid-market organizations managing complex systems, large amounts of data, and dispersed teams. Zoho One's sizable upmarket customer growth demonstrates the platform's value not only as an all-in-one solution for businesses but also as a transformative and cooperative addition to larger technology systems.

"Our workforce has grown over 20x and revenue has quadrupled since moving to Zoho One from Microsoft 365," said Lynn Martin, Head of Finance & IT Systems Process at Blue Beyond Consulting. "The platform has enabled us to scale rapidly by optimizing and automating routine yet time-consuming tasks such as processing timecards or reviewing invoices, freeing up hours in the day to focus on growth. Those hours have translated into a more efficient and effective sales process, improved by the deep insight gained from Zoho One's powerful business intelligence tools."

"In the last five years we’ve seen some dramatic changes in the way businesses operate, and the technology they rely on,” said Keith Dawson, Research Director at Ventana Research. “Organizations need applications that work seamlessly together on a common platform, and that are simple to use. Zoho One has been in the forefront of the movement to unify departments and processes, making it easier to create more satisfying and complex customer experiences.”

Zoho One Pricing

Pricing starts at $37 USD per employee when licenses are purchased for the entire organization. For comprehensive pricing information, please go to: https://www.zoho.com/one/pricing/

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 80 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html

