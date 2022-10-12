Hotel Equities Announces Reopening of Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Equities (“HE”) is pleased to announce the long-awaited reopening of the Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama. The hotel has been closed since it sustained significant damage during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Following a year of extensive renovations, the hotel is now back open and better than ever.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Courtyard Mobile,” said Bryan DeCort, COO of HE. “The damage to the hotel and many of the other businesses around us was devastating. I am very proud of our Hotel Equities team that led the efforts to rebuild and reopen the hotel as quickly as possible. The ownership group has really gone above and beyond here to provide a newly built Courtyard by Marriott to the market. From the finishes to the décor this will be the place to stay on business or leisure when visiting the area,” said DeCort.

Courtyard Mobile is located off I-65, near Springdale Mall and Colonial Mall. Guests will enjoy easy access to the nearby Battleship Memorial Park, which features Battleship USS Alabama, Submarine USS Drum, as well as 25 military aircraft. Courtyard Mobile is less than 10 miles from Mobile’s Central Business District, Port of Mobile, and Mobile Aeroplex.



The Bistro, located in the hotel’s common space, offers guests the option to enjoy breakfast, dinner, or light bites on site, along with Starbucks coffee, crafted cocktails and wine.



Sonita Segrest serves as the hotel general manager.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Komet Ausburn, CTA

(210) 326-8992

leslie@kometcommunication.com

