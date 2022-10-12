Hotel Equities Promotes Corbin Tipton to Regional Director of Business Development - Western Region

Alpharetta, GA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Equities (HE) today announced the promotion of Corbin Tipton to Regional Director of Business Development - Western Region. Prior to his promotion, Corbin worked on HE’s Business Development Team in the U.S. and Canada assisting with client communications and growth of the company’s hotel portfolio.

Corbin began his career with Hotel Equities in 2017 as a participant of the Management in Training (MIT) Program. During his time in the program, he held multiple roles throughout the portfolio, gaining hands-on experience working in all areas of hotel operations, including transitions and new hotel openings. Additionally, he acquired experience working with senior leadership at the corporate level where he received valuable insight into operating a multi-branded portfolio of hotels. Corbin also worked as an asset manager with 33 Degrees in Scottsdale, Arizona under HE’s private equity partner on complex multi-family, office and hotel projects.

Chief Development Officer Joe Reardon says, “Corbin has been instrumental over the last year and a half in the growth and strategy of HE. His speed to market with clients, offering progressive solutions and driving our company culture has been a game changer. It has been incredible to watch Corbin grow in this role and progress to handling a larger west coast portfolio of states on behalf of HE. He will continue to be a trendsetter in our space.”

"I am grateful for this new growth opportunity and look forward to continuing my career with Hotel Equities and expanding our footprint with our clients in the Western United States,” said Corbin.

Corbin holds his B.B.A from the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration and the Hotel Real Estate Investment and Asset Management Certificate from Cornell University.

###

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

Attachment