Liberty Gold Appoints Jason Attew as New President and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jason Attew has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective October 11, 2022. Mr. Attew succeeds Cal Everett, who will be retiring from his role as President and CEO but will continue as an active and engaged member of the Board of Directors.



Dr. Mark O’Dea, Chairman said, “Cal Everett has been a strong and creative leader during his tenure as CEO at Liberty Gold. He has been central to the Company’s major achievements including the key acquisition of Black Pine and the important sale of Halilağa. His strengths in financing, deal making and corporate strategy, have created a well-funded Company that is underpinned by great gold projects and managed by an exceptional technical team. On behalf of the entire Board, I’d like to thank Cal for his energy and leadership over the past six years. I look forward to continuing to work with Cal on the Board.

“I’d like to welcome Jason Attew to Liberty Gold. Jason is a proven CEO, with a unique combination of leadership, strategic and market facing skills and has advised on some of the most formative and transformational mergers and acquisitions transactions in the mining sector in recent years. Jason has been an exceptional value creator in his almost 30-year career in the mining industry, and we are excited for the future of Liberty Gold under Jason’s leadership.”

Mr. Everett said, “My six-year tenure with Liberty Gold was incredibly rewarding. The Liberty Gold team found several million Carlin-style oxide gold ounces in the Great Basin. We have found deposits and sold assets, acquired ownership positions in public companies, hold a royalty portfolio, and monetized over US$30 million in asset divestments with no dilution to the share holder base. Funds have been re-deployed into the Black Pine project, resulting in the discovery and definition of an extensive gold system that is still open for expansion in all directions. The entire Liberty Gold team creates the success that we all share equally, and I am very proud of everyone at Liberty Gold.

“Attracting Jason to Liberty Gold is exciting in that he brings his broad connection base on the buy-side, sell-side and corporate finance segments of our industry. I am happy to remain on the Board of Directors and will work closely with Jason over the next few months as he gets fully up to speed on our projects, shareholders base and business development opportunities.”

Mr. Attew said, “The attraction to becoming the new leader of Liberty Gold lies in its assets and its people. The Liberty Gold team has and continues to demonstrate the growth and prospectivity of Carlin-style heap leachable deposits which are becoming quite rare in the hands of non-producers. The value-enhancing land and water rights acquisitions, the geological exploration and engineering work to date under Cal's leadership have significantly de-risked the projects and I am fortunate to have been recruited to take the Company and its prospects forward. I am thankful for the trust of Mark and the Liberty Gold board, and I am keen to get to work.”

Mr. Attew was most recently President and CEO of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. that held the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach project located on the prolific Carlin trend in Nevada, and successfully negotiated the acquisition by Orla Mining Ltd. for C$ 242 million. Prior to this role he was CFO of Goldcorp Inc. where he also led the Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy functions through until Goldcorp’s US$32 billion merger with Newmont Mining Corporation in April 2019. Previously, Mr. Attew was a senior investment banker with BMO Global Metals and Mining Group, his background has led to extensive capital markets experience.

Concurrent C$300,000 Private Placement

Liberty Gold is also pleased to announce that Mr. Attew will be participating in a private placement as part of his commencement. Mr. Attew will purchase on a private-placement basis 759,494 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of C$0.395 per Common Share, for total gross proceeds of C$300,000. Each Common Share is subject to a statutory 4-month hold from the date of issuance. The private placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

