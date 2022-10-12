Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2022: Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Intravenous Immunoglobulin market was valued at US$ 11,206.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach value of US$ 18,672.55 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.



Rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases and the increasing geriatric population fuel the overall market growth.

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), over 200 different types of primary immune deficiency diseases (PIDDs) affect about 500,000 people in the US.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the type, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE, and IgD. The IgG type immunoglobulin segment will hold the largest market share in 2021. However, the handheld segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its wide application of IgG in treating several disorders.

Based on application, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and others. In 2021, the immunodeficiency diseases segment will likely hold the market's largest share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028 due to the rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases and increasing FDA approvals for IVIg products to treat immunodeficiency.

Based on distribution channel, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. In 2021, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market. However, the retail pharmacy segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to the expansions of retail pharmacies and the shift of consumer behavior towards organized retail pharmacies that offer high-quality drugs and medicines.

Based on end user, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Further, the specialty clinics segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to the advances in specialty clinics for offering quick and accurate IgRT to patients.



Market Opportunities of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most R&D intensive industries in the US. The research-based industry allocates around 15-20% of revenues to R&D activities and invests more than US$ 50 billion in R&D annually. The US is the global leader in innovative R&D investments, and the country produced over half of the world's new molecules in the last decade. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), in 2019, North America accounted for 48.7% of global pharmaceutical sales, compared with 22.9% for Europe. 62.3% of sales of new medicines launched during 2014-2019 were in the US market, which accounted for 18.4% in the European market.



As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is a major and rising player in the global pharmaceuticals industry. The country is the world's largest trader of generic medications, accounting for about 20% of the worldwide supply by volume. It supplies around 60% of the global vaccination demand. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth US$ 42 billion and ranks 3rd in terms of volume and 13th in terms of value across the world.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Diseases

Increasing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

Adverse Effects of Immunoglobulin Therapy

Market Opportunities

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

Future Trends

Strong Pipeline Candidates for IVIG







Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Market Landscape



5. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market- Global Analysis



7. Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by Type



8. Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Application



9. Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Distribution Channel



10. Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by End User



11. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market



13. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market-Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Grifols, S. A.

Pfizer Inc.

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd

Shanghai RAAS

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S- p- A

CSL Behring (CSL Limited)

Prothya Biosolutions B- V-

