Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
- The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Other Materials Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
- In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
