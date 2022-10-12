New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Everything as a Service (XaaS): Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327313/?utm_source=GNW



- The market size includes the market of both everything as a service type, business, and organization size.

- The final market estimates and forecasts from industry experts are also aligned in the report.

- The report includes both services type and end-use industries for the calculation of overall market size.

- Cloud-based software, solutions and services have not been considered in the report.



Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 29 additional tables

- A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global everything as a service (XaaS) market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for everything as a service (XaaS), and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for XaaS market in USD billion values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on type of technology, business model, size of enterprise, end-use industry and geographic region

- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other competitive advantages

- Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

- Examination of the vendor landscape of global XaaS market comprising key market participants, their global rankings, financial analysis, and competitive scenario for XaaS

- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Alphabet Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Microsoft Corp. and SAP SE



Summary:

Everything as a service (XaaS) refers a set of services provided to end-use customers via cloud computing over the internet; the termcovers a wide range of technologies, tools, and products.Instead of paying for an IT service upfront, end-use customers can take advantage of a flexible service consumptionmodel.



Increasing adoption of cloud-basedmonitoring and growing requirements for scalable storage services are among the key factors driving the global XaaSmarket.Organizations are undergoing digital transformation,which is resulting in robust growth of corporate data. Cloud-based storage delivers an efficient and economical option for the storage of these data.Moreover, the

decreasing cost of purchasing subscribed serviceswith improved bandwidth and connectivity is also projected to have a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, the surging virtualization of IT solutions such as data center and network functionalities coupledwith load balancers, firewalls and intrusion detection are also contributing to the market growth.



The global XaaS marketwas valued at REDACTED in 2021 is projected to reach REDACTED in 2027.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is projected to be REDACTED during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.



Increasing usage of cloud computing across businesses, the introduction of emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, fasterdata recovery, data security, and meeting compliance requirements are some of the major factors that will drive growth in this market.However, improper integration of cloud systemswith customer relationshipmanagement systemsmay hamper the market growth in the long run. In addition, growing data security concerns,

increasing data breaches and cyberattacks, and the need for regulatory and compliance requirements could hampermarket growth.



In this report, the global everything as a service market is segmented by type, business, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

