Bio-based Products in the Cosmetics Industry: Global Markets

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 through 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue and are provided in U.S. dollars.



The scope of products considered in the bio-based cosmetics market includes all kinds of cosmetics.We have included both fully and partially bio-based cosmetics in the market scope.



The products which are excluded include soaps, oral care, perfumes, cologne, toiletries, and others.



The distribution channel includes -

- Online: E-commerce websites.

- Supermarkets and hypermarkets: Drug stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, departmental stores, hypermarkets

- Specialty stores: Natural and organic stores, specialized cosmetics, and beauty stores.

- Others: Salons, spas, pop-up stores, travel retail, direct sales, and others.



Report Includes:

- 59 data tables and 11 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for bio-based products in cosmetic industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for bio-based products in cosmetic industry, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for bio-based products in cosmetics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, distribution channel, and region

- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, etc.

- Emphasis on the major growth strategies adopted by leading players in the bio-based products in cosmetics industry, recent market developments, product launches, and competitive benchmarking

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Loreal S.A., Natura & C.o., Shiseido Company Limited, The Clorox Company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.



Summary:

Bio-based cosmetics products essentially comprise biological and renewable ingredients.They have a minimal impact on the ecosystem and do not lead to any harmful impact on skin and health.



Most conventionally used cosmetics products contain mineral and petroleum-derived ingredients that are non-biodegradable and toxic. Thus, to attain a circular economy and cater to rising customer demand for bio-based products that are effective as well as environmentally friendly, multiple cosmetics giants have introduced bio-based cosmetics to explore growing market opportunities.



The overall cosmetics market has mostly remained among the least impacted sectors during economic fluctuations.The consumer-driven industry continues to witness expansion across geographical regions and product categories.



It practices constant innovation in ingredients and cosmetics formulations as well as marketing strategies, particularly in skin care products, to remain unaffected.



Bio-based ingredients and cosmetics products primarily represent a growth factor in the overall cosmetics sector. They have significantly engaged market players as well as consumers towards sustainability, which essentially represents massive economic value.



The inclusion of bio-based and natural ingredients has seen a considerable shift during the past few years.Rising consumer interest in overall well-being and health as well as fair trade products has augmented demand globally.



Despite the pandemic, the market growth of bio-based cosmetics has registered an upward swing not only in developed nations but even across emerging economies in Asia and Latin America.



The market is characterized by the presence of key players such as L’Oréal, FANCL, Weleda AG, Natura & Co, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, and others.

