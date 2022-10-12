New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW



Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Neurorehabilitation Devices estimated at US$932.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Neurorobotic Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Brain Computer Interface segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR

- The Neurorehabilitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$179.4 Million by the year 2027.

- Wearable Devices Segment to Record 15.7% CAGR

- In the global Wearable Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$166.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$455.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

AlterG, Inc.

Biometrics Ltd.

Bioness Inc.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ectron Ltd

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Eodyne

Helius Medical Technologies

Hocoma AG

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Kinestica

Medtronic plc

Neofect

Neuro Rehab VR

Reha Technology AG

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited.

Rex Bionics Ltd

Saebo, Inc.

Tyromotion GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Neurological Disorders and Disability - A Prelude

Neurorehabilitation - A Sought-after Method for Rehabilitation

Patients

Neurorehabilitation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Experiences High Anxiety &

Stress amid COVID-19

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Uphold Impressive Growth

Rate Going Forward

Neurorehabilitation Remains Dynamic Domain with Progressive

Advancements

Neuro-Robotic Devices & Stroke: Prime Segments of

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

North America Hold Majority Stake in Neurorehabilitation

Devices Market

Immense Burden of Neurological Conditions in US Paves Way for

Neurorehabilitation Devices

Market Restraints

Players Determined to Keep Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Vibrant with Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drive Market Growth

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence

of Neurological Disorders

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Adoption of Neurorobotic Systems

Exoskeleton Robots Add Sophistication in Neurorehabilitation

AI Augments Prosthetic Technology

Researchers Develop Neurorobotic Prosthetic Arm to Restore

Natural Brain Behaviors

Select Robotic Devices

Robot-assisted Therapy Vs Other Therapies

Limitations

Technological Developments

Brain Stimulators Seek to Widen their Role in Neurorehabilitation

Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group: 2020

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease Across Select

Countries

Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market Share

Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and

Abbott

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in

the Market

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord

Stimulation Devices

Innovative Multi-Electrodes with Potential to Improve Spinal

Cord Stimulation

Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

Neurorehabilitation Wearable Devices Market Set to Deliver

Stunning Performance

Novel Wristbands: A Primary Market Driver

Wearable Devices Set to Transform Traditional Approaches to

Neurorehabilitation of Stroke Patients

Primary Wearable Sensors for Stroke Patients

Robotic Neurorehabilitation & Noninvasive Brain-Machine

Interface to Aid Rehabilitation

Brain-Machine Interfaces

Key Applications of Virtual Reality for Neurological

Rehabilitation

VR-Centric Gamification in Neurorehabilitation Improves

Outcomes for Stroke Patients

Technological Advancements in Neuroimaging Techniques Enhance

Neurorehabilitation Outcome

Advancements in Robotics and Neuroscience Research Give Rise to

Next-Generation Rehabilitation Techniques

IoT-Powered Rehabilitation Robotics

Integration Of Speech Recognition Algorithms

Emergence of Novel Multi-electrode Stimulation for Treatment of

Spinal Cord Injuries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorobotic Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Neurorobotic Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurorobotic Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Brain

Computer Interface by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Brain Computer Interface by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Computer Interface

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Wearable Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wearable Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brain Stimulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Brain Stimulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Stimulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stroke by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Stroke by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Stroke by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parkinson`s Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Parkinson`s Disease by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Parkinson`s Disease by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brain & Spinal Cord Injury by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Brain & Spinal Cord Injury

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain & Spinal Cord

Injury by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cerebral Palsy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Cerebral Palsy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cerebral Palsy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multiple Sclerosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Multiple Sclerosis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Multiple Sclerosis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,

Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal

Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer

Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &

Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,

Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal

Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,

Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal

Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer

Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &

Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer

Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &

Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer

Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &

Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,

Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal

Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices by

Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,

Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices by

Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord

Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,

Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,

Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral

Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices

by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal

Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,

Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,

Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain

Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer

Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable

Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW



