Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Worth USD 119 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 8% CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was USD 64.55 billion in 2018. The global market size is expected gain momentum by reaching USD 119 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, 2019-2026.”

According to our analysts, the factors such as integration of semiconductors is becoming a very common factor on account of the rising innovations in products, namely, wearables, smart homes, smart devices, medical devices, and vehicles. It would also augment market growth.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 8% 2026 Value Projection USD 119 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2019 USD 64.55 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Equipment Type, By Dimension, By Application and By Region Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Data Business, Connected Cars, and IoT to Result in Market Growth Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry Segment to Grow Rapidly Fueled by High Demand





Drivers and Restraints:

Integration of Semiconductors to Propel Market Growth

The market is set to expand in the coming years owing to the increasing usage of semiconductors in the electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles. In today’s technology-driven world, semiconductors are often integrated into a single chip for hassle-free usage in smart homes, medical devices, wearables, smart devices, and others. It is occurring as the consumers are rapidly inclining towards compact sized products across the world. All these factors are anticipated to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Developments:

June 2019: Nanometrics Incorporated, a provider of novel software analytics and process control metrology, headquartered in Arizona, announced that it has signed an agreement with Rudolph Technologies, Inc., an American semiconductor company. The main aim of this agreement is to develop a premier semiconductor process control company.

October 2019: Plasma-Therm LLC and Cornell NanoScale Science and Technology Facility (CNF) declared that they are jointly developing a state-of-the-art atomic layer etching (ALE). It is meant for nanoscale device fabrication.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Applied Materials, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited.

Lam Research Corporation

ASML

KLA Corporation

Dainippon Screen Group

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

ASM International

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Canon Machinery Inc.

Segmentation Analysis-



3D Segment to Dominate: Ongoing Technological Advancement Will Accelerate Growth

By dimension, the market is divided into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. Amongst these, the 3D segment is expected to dominate the market fueled by persistent technological advancement. Moreover, enhancement of the performance of 3D integrated circuits (IC) would contribute to growth. Also, the 3D ICs are being designed in such a way that they would be able to overcome the obstacles associated with conventional geometrical scaling. The 2.5D segment had held a market share of 39.7% in 2018.





Key Benefits for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market:

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market during the forecast period.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by the Presence of Many Renowned Manufacturers

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Out of these, Asia Pacific had generated USD 34.38 billion semiconductor manufacturing machines market revenue in 2018 and is likely to retain its dominant position in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of several industry giants in Taiwan and China. The International Trade Administration, for instance, stated that emerging countries, such as Korea and Japan, stood in the top positions in terms of exportation of semiconductor equipment in 2016.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow considerably owing to the participation of the European Union (EU) in the World Trade Organization Information Technology Agreement (WTO ITA). As per one of our leading analysts, “Numerous institutes and organizations present in the nanoelectronics ecosystem in this region have proposed to invest huge sums by joining hands with the EU for upsurging the worldwide revenue up to USD 224 billion per year.” It would also drive the market growth in this region. Apart from that, in North America, there is stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers. Hence, the region is projected to hold a significant share.

Competitive Landscape:

Nanometrics Teams Up with Rudolph While Plasma & CNF Agree to Develop ALE

The market consists of multiple companies that are focusing on joining hands with other reputed organizations to create new products and gain maximum semiconductor manufacturing system market share.





Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type:

Front-end Equipment: Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Wafer Processing Equipment



Back-end Equipment: Testing Equipment Assembling & Packaging Equipment



By Dimension:

2D

2.5D

3D

By Application:

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Test Home

