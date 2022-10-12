Global Hair Removal Products Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Removal Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960962/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Hair Removal Products Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hair Removal Products estimated at US$881.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laser-based Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$681.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $239.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
- The Hair Removal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$239.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.4 Million by the year 2027.
- Energy-based Devices Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
- In the global Energy-based Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$211.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured)
Alma Lasers International
Candela Corporation
CosBeauty
Cutera, Inc
Cynosure, LLC.
Elos Me
Fotona d.o.o.
LumaRx
Lutronic
Lynton Lasers Ltd
MLAY
Philips
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Sciton, Inc
Sharplight Technologies Ltd
SmoothSkin
Solta Medical, Inc
The Procter & Gamble Company
Tria Beauty
Venus Concept
Viora
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960962/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress
Due to Pandemic
Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to
Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect &
Hair-Free Skin
An Introduction to Hair Removal Devices
Global Hair Removal Devices Market: Prospects & Outlook
Laser Hair Removal Devices Lead Global Market
Beauty Clinics: The Largest End-Use Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Hair Removal Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Market Share in 2022 (E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques
Bodes Well for the Hair Removal Devices Market
Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Procedure Volumes for 2018
Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such
as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards for Devices
Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative
Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market
Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Women Continue to be Major User Base for Hair Removal Products
Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost,
Pain, and Effectiveness
Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair
Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas,
Advantages and Disadvantages
Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019
At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity
Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple
Features Drives Market
Select IPL Devices: A Review
Hair Removal Devices Find Use for Medical Purposes
Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market
Global Swimwear Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2021 and 2024
Technology Advancements Spur Growth in the Market
Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal
Devices
Fiber-Coupled Diode Laser Opens New Paradigm for Hair Removal
Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser-based Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Laser-based Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser-based Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Intense Pulsed Light
(IPL) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy-based Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Energy-based Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy-based Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beauty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Beauty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Beauty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dermatology Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Dermatology Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dermatology Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
COVID-19 Outbreak Leads to a Decline in Sales of Beauty and
Personal Care Products
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser-based
Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based
Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Hair Removal Devices Enjoy Commanding Position in European
Beauty Devices Market
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on UK Beauty Market
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Laser-based
Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based
Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hair
Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Hair Removal Products by
End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beauty
Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices,
Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hair Removal
Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light
(IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics,
Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hair Removal
Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Beauty Devices Market to Witness Healthy Long Term Growth
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hair Removal Products by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hair Removal
Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices,
Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hair Removal
Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light
(IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics,
Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hair Removal
Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Hair Removal Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense
Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and Energy-based Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Hair Removal Products
by Product - Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
Devices and Energy-based Devices Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laser-based Devices, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices and
Energy-based Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hair Removal Products by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology
Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Hair Removal Products
by End-Use - Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hair Removal
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960962/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Hair Removal Products Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Removal Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960962/?utm_source=GNW