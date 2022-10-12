New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Technology and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03322945/?utm_source=GNW





The scope of the report covers various enterprises, providing hardware and software, flight operations management, mapping and data-processing tools for drones.It also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements, as well as economic trends affecting the market.



It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone market and current trends within the industry.The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global drone market.



The scope of the report, however, does not include players operating in the drone insurance and the drone racing markets.



Report Includes:

- 47 data tables and 43 additional tables

- A brief overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for drone technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current and upcoming market potential for drone technology, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global drone technology market, and their corresponding market share analysis based on system/component, technology (drone) type, application, and region

- Updated information on the key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

- Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 on global drone technology market with emphasis on how drones have been used during the pandemic crisis

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on component providers, manufacturers and suppliers, and end users

- Analysis of the global drone-related patents and patent applications published, and a review of recent interesting patent publications

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Catuav, Delair, Deep Trekker and Idea Forge



Summary:

A drone is an automated, unmanned and mechanized vehicle that is mobile in nature and can be used to perform varied tasks, as opposed to a robot, which performs the same task repeatedly (e.g., a manufacturing robot). Drone types include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).



A drone system relies on a combination of hardware and software components to achieve successful takeoff, flight and landing.Drones are often controlled by ground control stations.



They have rotors or fixed wings, sensors, navigation systems and gyroscopes for stability. “UAV” is the most common term used to refer to drones, whereas the overall system that allows a drone to operate is called an “unmanned aerial system” (UAS).



UAVs have been witnessing wide adoption across many military applications, including air strikes, surveillance, traffic monitoring, rescue and search operations, bomb threats, hostage situation control and fugitive tracking. UAVs do not pose any threat to human life, and thus government agencies are adopting this technology to counter critical situations.



Drone technologies (e.g., UAVs, UGVs, USVs, UUVs) offer several advantages over other manned systems. Manned systems are typically operated by pilots from within the system, but drones are guided by the operators working from base stations, which reduces the risk to pilots’ lives in dangerous situations and carries out operations smoothly and efficiently. This reduces the financial constraints that would be required to purchase expensive aircraft or marine systems. Drones, however, pose severe threats to the privacy of local residents. They can be easily used for cyber espionage. Drone technologies can also be misused to spy on innocent individuals, breaching citizens’ privacy and civil liberties.

Drone integration in numerous industries is expected to explore untapped applications in the near future. Drones in the service sector are expected to continue to progress during the forecast period, with applications in UGVs, UAVs, anthropomorphic robots and domestic mobile robots (e.g., lawnmowers, cleaning robots) in emerging regions, including Brazil and India. Small intelligent drones present a huge opportunity in the near future. Many countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, have started large research projects in all areas of intelligent robotics.



The drone market is at the initial stage in emerging regions, such as India and South Korea.Several developing countries are yet to observe their first adoptions.



With increasing awareness, these regions are expected to observe proliferation in the adoption of drone systems, which in turn will drive the market in the long run.



North America accounts for the largest share of the global drone market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Key market participants include General Atomics, Insitu Inc., AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology, Autonomous Surface Vehicles, Oceaneering International, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03322945/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________