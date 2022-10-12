New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-cloud networking: a framework for understanding the opportunity and ecosystem" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327356/?utm_source=GNW

A new breed of network-as-a-service (NaaS) providers and SDN/cloud-native networking technology suppliers are entering the cloud connectivity market to meet enterprises’ needs for consistent and programmable connectivity and related L4–7 services across multiple clouds and network domains. This is driving a significant change to the cloud connectivity value chain.





This framework report describes the multi-cloud networking (MCN) buyer and supplier landscape, analyses the key players in the market and assesses the size of their opportunity.





Key questions answered in this report





What is the MCN market opportunity and what are the key areas of growth?

How is the MCN market structured and where do vendors and service providers sit in the taxonomy?

What are the key components of MCN platforms?

Which vendors and service providers are taking the lead in developing MCN platforms?

What are the opportunities and threats for incumbent players in the enterprise connectivity market?



