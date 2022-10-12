Bath and Shower Products Market Assessment (2022-2028) | 5.0% CAGR to Garner USD 63.16 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global bath and shower products market size is expected to gain traction by reaching USD 63.16 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2028. This information in its report titled, “Bath and Shower Products Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 43.22 billion in 2020. Factors such as the growing popularity of fragrant products and the increasing demand for organic bath products will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Market Exhibited a Growth Rate of 4.6% in 2020 amid Global Pandemic; Stockpiling and Huge Demand for Personal Care Surge Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth personal cleaning and hygiene to prominence. This had led to a huge demand for organic personal care products. Moreover, a fear of further lockdown and closure of stores led to people stockpiling commodities. These factors have had a positive effect on the market that can be witnessed due to it exhibiting a positive growth rate of 4.6% in 2020. For instance, Henkel increased its soap supply output by nearly 30% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bath-and-shower-products-market-103302

Bath and Shower Products Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 63.16 Billion Base Year 2020 Bath and Shower Products Market Size in 2020 USD 43.22 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 168 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Form, By End-User, By Distribution Channel By Region Bath and Shower Products Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Organic Products Increasing Preference for Baby Care Products

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the bath and shower products market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Natura & Co. Holding S.A. (São Paulo, Brazil)

Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

Beiersdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

L’Occitane International S.A (Geneva, Switzerland)

Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Slough, U.K.)

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

High Demand for Fragranced Bath and Shower Products to Augment Growth

The increasing awareness regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene that has surged due to the global pandemic present a lucrative opportunity for the companies to develop innovative bath products. The high demand for scented shower products such as creams, gels, scrubs, aromatic oils, and others are further expected to bode well for the product’s demand worldwide. Besides, the surging demand for baby care products is propelling manufacturers to use safer and organic ingredients that is anticipated to contribute to the global market growth in the forthcoming years.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bath-and-shower-products-market-103302

Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into bath soaps, body wash/shower gel, and bath additives.

On the basis of product type, the bath soaps segment is expected to hold the largest global bath and shower products market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is owing to the affordability of the soaps that make it widely popular among consumers globally. The segment held a share of 39.49% in the market in 2020.

Based on form, the market is trifurcated into, solid, gels & jellies, and liquid. On the basis of the end-user, the market is bifurcated into men and women. Moreover, based on the distribution channel, the market is segregated into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, online channels, and others. Lastly, based on region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 15.99 billion in 2020 and is expected to remain at the forefront in the global market for bath and shower products during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of a large young population in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. For instance, according to the data by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) 2020, the median age of the Asian population is estimated to be 28 while that of North America is 38, and Europe is 42.

North America – The market in the region is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the presence of high-income groups in countries such as the U.S. that are propelling the demand for premium bath and shower products in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bath-and-shower-products-market-103302

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Bath and Shower Products Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Bath Soaps Body Wash/Shower Gels Bath Additives Others By Form (Value) Solid Gels & Jellies Liquid Others By End-User (Value) Men Women By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Eminent Companies to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global market for bath and shower products comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain their presence by developing innovative personal care products to cater to the growing demand from consumers worldwide. Moreover, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and facility expansion that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

February 2020 - Beiersdorf AG announced the acquisition of STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME, a brand based in Hamburg, Germany. The brand offers innovative soaps, shower gels, and shampoo that is expected to strengthen Beiersdorf AG’s position in the country.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bath-and-shower-products-market-103302

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Bath and Shower Products Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 43.22 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 63.16 billion by 2028.

2. Who are the key players in the Bath and Shower Products Market?

Answer: Henkel, Unilever, Natura & Co, and Beiersdorf AG are few major players of the global market.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: Increasing Demand for Baby Products and In-Shower Product Range to Propel Growth

Read Related Insights:

Soap Market to Reach USD 55.29 Billion by 2027 | Soap Industry Striking CAGR of 5.0%

Liquid Soap Market Size [2021-2027] | Industry Projected to Worth $28.79 Billion at 5.9% CAGR during Forecast Period

Hand Wash Market to Reach USD 4.29 Billion by 2028; Marico Launches Mediker SafeLine in Bangladesh to Gain Additional Leverage, Says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs