Global Die-Attach Materials Market to Reach $865 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Die-Attach Materials estimated at US$683.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$865 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paste, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$432.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wire segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
- The Die-Attach Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.Powder Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR
- In the global Powder segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$97.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Semiconductors Key to Electronics Value Chain, COVID-19 Exposes
the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
Among the Hammered in the Supply Chain is the ?Semiconductor
Industry?
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
August 2020
Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays
Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
An Introduction to Die-Attach Materials
Polymer Adhesives
Eutectic Die-attach Material
Conductive Die-attach Pastes
Non-Conductive Die-attach Paste
Conductive Die-attach Film
Non-Conductive Die-attach Film
Semi-Sintering and Sintering Pastes
Solder Pastes
Wafer Backside Coatings
Bonding Wires
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Die-Attach Materials Market by Application (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics,
Telecom, Automotive, Medical, and Other Applications
Segmental Overview
World Die-Attach Materials Market by Form Type (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Paste, Wire, and Powder
World Die-Attach Materials Market by Material Type (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymer Adhesives,
Eutectic Die Attach Materials, and Other Material Types
Regional Analysis
World Die-Attach Materials Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Die-Attach Materials Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Die-Attach Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales
(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Telecommunication: A Growing End-Use Sector
Uptrend in Medical Equipment Domain Augurs Well
Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2000, 2023 & 2025
Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Encourages
Market
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)
for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)
Expanding Electric Vehicle Market Extends Growth Opportunities
LED Technology: A New Growth Avenue
Widespread Acceptance of Smart Cards Bodes Well
Emphasis on Digitalization & Electronification Augment Market
Prospects
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2017 Through 2023
Quantum Computing Trends Widen the Business Case
Global Market for Quantum Computing (In US$ Million) for Years
2020 2024 & 2027
Increased Demand for Polymer Adhesives
Sustained Opportunities for Eutectic Die Bonding Augurs Well
Vital Role of Die Assembly in Semiconductor Packaging Underpins
Growth
Epoxy Die Bonding Remains Relevant
Novel Opportunities in Photonics Manufacturing
Market to Gain from Growing Importance of 3D Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
