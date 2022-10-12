Global Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market to Reach $506.9 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960839/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market to Reach $506.9 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags estimated at US$372 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$506.9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Opaque, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$400.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Clear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

- The Cash and Coin Deposit Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$72.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

A. Rifkin Co.

Block and Company, Inc.

B-Sealed Pty Ltd.

Dunbar Security Products, Inc.

Dynaflex Private Limited

Initial Packaging Solutions Ltd.

International Plastics Inc.

Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

MMF Industries

NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc.

Packaging Horizons Corporation

ProAmpac LLC

Novolex

TruSeal (Pty) Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960839/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

As the Most Liquid Asset, the Importance of Cash in an Economy

Can Never Be Undermined

Factors Influencing Use of Cash: Percentage Breakdown by

Consumer Preference

Cash Larceny Continues to Remain a Major Threat for Cash

Businesses Worldwide

Stealing Cash From Point of Sale Devices & Cash Registers is

the Most Popular Form of Cash Larceny

Cash & Coin Deposit Bags is the First Step in Fraud Fighting

Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Cash Fraud

Amid the Virus Led Recession, Cash in Circulation is Increasing

Creating a Positive Twist in Market Events for Cash & Coin

Deposit Bags. Here?s a Peek Into this Interesting Phenomenon

Cash-Use Makes a Resurgence & Shows Signs of Staying On Even

Into the Post Pandemic Period: M0 Money in Circulation in

Countries Worldwide (In US$ Billion) As of August 2020

So Just How Much Has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Economy?

Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses & Consumers Across

All Sectors: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Encourages Increased Cash

Hoarding: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business

Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index

(BCI) Points

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Growing Cash Logistics Industry Offers Opportunities for Cash

in Transit Bags

Security Issues of Cash Transport & ATM Refill Frauds Provide a

Strong Business Case for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags

Increased Volumes of Cash-In Transit Expands the Addressable

Market Opportunity for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags: Global Cash

Logistics Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020

through 2025

As an Industry Dealing with Cash & Coins, Casinos to Offer Room

for Growth

A Synopsized Review of Innovations in Cash & Coin Deposit Bags

Designed for Casinos

As Revenues From Casinos Increase So Will the Need for Physical

Cash Controls to Safeguard Revenues Earned at Gaming Tables:

Global Casino Revenues (In US$ Billion) by Region for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Growth in 2020, Only Slightly Weakened by COVID-19

Growing Demand for Laundry Services Bodes Well for Cash & Coin

Deposit Bags

Expected Revenues Gains in the Laundry Industry Equals More

Cash to Safeguard: Global Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services

Market (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023 &

2025

Banking Industry Emerges as the Largest End-User of Cash & Coin

Deposit Bags

Expanding ATM Networks to Increase Physical Cash Movement &

Drive Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags: % ATM

Deployments at Non-Bank Locations for the Year 2020

Growing Density of ATMs & Increased Frequency of ATM Refilling

to Benefit Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags

Growing Number of ATMs Highlight the Fact that Cash is Still

King: Global ATM Density Per 100,000 People (In Number of

Units)

Global Installed Base of ATMs (In 000 Units) by Region

Rise of Multi-Functional ATMs Popular for Cash Deposits Drives

Demand for Cash Deposit Bags Among Bank Customers

Adherence to Safety Protocols in Handling Cash is Non-

Negotiable. Demand in the Hotels End-Use Industry Escapes

Erosion

Fraud Related Complaints Lodged Spikes Amid the Pandemic Even

as Industries Collapse & Businesses Hurt: Fraud Complaints

Lodged in the U.S for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 (In 000s)

Plummeting Revenues Amid Declining Hotel Occupancy Rates

Juxtaposed With Rising Fraud to Keep Cash & Coin Deposit Bags

Afloat During this Crisis: Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select

Countries: March 2020

Although Disconcerting, Money Laundering Through the Physical

Transportation of Cash Pushes Up Growth in the Market

Tamper Evident & Tamper Proof Bags Grow in Popularity

Importance of Till Management in the Retail Industry Drives

Demand for Cash Register Till Bags



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Opaque by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Opaque by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Opaque by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Clear by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Clear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Financial Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Financial Institutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Financial Institutions

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Casinos by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Casinos by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Casinos by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hotels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Hotels by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotels by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail Chains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Retail Chains by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Chains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by

Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by

Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by

End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels,

Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper

and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos,

Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos,

Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cash

and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos,

Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper

and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos,

Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper

and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos,

Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper

and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos,

Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin

Deposit Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Product Type - Opaque and Clear -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Product Type - Opaque and Clear Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Opaque and Clear for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by Material Type - Plastic, Paper

and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by Material Type - Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Paper and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags by End-Use - Financial Institutions,

Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags

by End-Use - Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos,

Hotels, Retail Chains and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cash and Coin Deposit

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Financial Institutions, Hospitals, Casinos, Hotels, Retail

Chains and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960839/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________