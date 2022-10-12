Medical Simulation Market Estimated To Grow At CAGR 16.3% And To Reach 6688.62 Million By 2030- Awareness in Patient Safety Increases the Demand- Adroit Market Research

Dallas/ Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous technological improvements a rising desire for minimally invasive treatments and increased patient safety concerns are the driving forces behind the growth of the global medical simulation market . Minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which has long been considered the most desirable surgical method, has grown as a result of technological development and innovation in healthcare institutions around the world. The size of the global medical simulation market was evaluated at USD 1687.52 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to rise to USD 6,688.62 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) as an alternative to traditional open surgery in general surgery includes laparoscopic procedures, cardiac surgeries, and gynecological & orthopedic procedures, among others. It's important to stop the rise in mortality due to medical mistakes. The use of simulation in healthcare has greatly reduced the mortality toll on a global scale. Now a days the awareness in patients safety increased, the global medical simulation market is therefore anticipated to grow more quickly over the course of the projected period.

Top Manufacturers of the medical simulation industry

3D Systems

Intelligent Ultrasound

Kyoto Kagaku

Operative Experience, Inc.

Synaptive Medical

3B Scientific

Laerdal Medical

VRmagic Holding AG

VirtaMed AG

Invous Limited

SynBone AG

The use of minimally invasive surgical techniques has become more popular as a result of research and development in surgical instruments. Particular psychomotor skills are necessary for minimally invasive procedures. Simulation offers the right resources for learning these minimally invasive techniques. The usage of standardized patient simulators and medical simulation systems has increased significantly over the past few years, largely as a result of rising technical breakthroughs and their adoption in the healthcare industry.

Medical simulation is the virtual replication of real-world activities for instruction, feedback, and hands-on learning. In order to study, practice, and evaluate their skills in a secure setting, it is frequently used by doctors, nurses, surgeons, and other practitioners in training. Laparoscopic, arthroscopic, dental, spinal, gynecological, and cardiovascular, endovascular, and eye simulation in medicine uses task trainers, body manikins, and virtual reality (VR)-based systems. Enhancing patient safety, maximizing communications, and strengthening crisis resource management are all made possible by the feedback it receives from observers like professors, peers, actor-patients, and cameras.

The medical simulation and anatomical models segment held the greatest market share in 2021 in terms of product and service. The substantial proportion of this market may be ascribed to the increasing demand for high fidelity (degree of realism) products, expanding demand for primary healthcare services, growing desire for patient safety, limited access to live patients, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

In the past, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The market in North America is propelled by expanding medical education in hospitals and institutes, which place a strong emphasis on standardizing their teaching strategies to improve patient safety. Due to increased demand for medical simulation services and related products, as well as increased government financing for medical research, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest rate.

RespiPro, a new respiratory and ventilation training tool, was made public by IngMar Medical in August 2021.

SYNBONE AG announced the Skull Holder System's introduction in July 2021 for use in orthognathic surgery, nuero surgery education, and trauma.

