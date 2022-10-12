Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market to Reach $712.1 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Butyric Acid Derivatives Market to Reach $712.1 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Butyric Acid Derivatives estimated at US$450.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$712.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sodium Butyrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$349 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Butyrate segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

- The Butyric Acid Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$77.3 Million by the year 2027.

- Other Products Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

- In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L

Kemin Industries Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Palital Feed Additives B.V

Perstorp Holdings AB





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Butyric Acid Derivatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Butyric Acid Derivatives: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Sodium Butyrate Accounts for Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concern Over In-Feed Antibiotic Usage Opens

Opportunities for Butyric Acid Derivatives as Substitute

Increasing level of Compliance for Ban on Antibiotic Growth

Promoters Augurs Well for Market Growth

A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in

Select Countries

Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth

Opportunities

Global Meat Production Volume in Million Tonnes for Beef &

Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016-Apr 2020

Global Meat Consumption in Million Tonnes for Beef & Veal,

Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016 - Apr 2020

Swine Sector: A Major Market for Butyric Acid Derivatives

Global Pork Production Volume by Country in Thousand Metric

Tons: Jul 2020

Global Pork Consumption by Country (%): Jul 2020

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to

Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Global Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to

Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates

Macro Trends Influencing Demand

Expanding Global Population and Continuous Rise In Meat

Consumption to Drive Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Butyrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Sodium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Calcium Butyrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Calcium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Animal Feeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Animal Feeds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Animal Feeds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Restrictions on Antibiotics Usage Drive Growth of Alternative

and Natural Feed Additives

Growth in Animal Protein Market Supports Demand

US Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 - Jul

2020)

US Meat Consumption by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 - Jul

2020)

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium

Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

A Peek into Canadian Meat Market

Canadian Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 -

July 2020)

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Meat Production and Consumption in China

Meat Production by Type in China in Thousand Metric Tons: 2016 -

Jul 2020

Meat Consumption by Type in China in Thousand Metric Tons: 2016 -

Jul 2020

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Adoption of Alternative Growth Promoters Benefits Demand

Meat Market in Europe: A Review

EU Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 - Jul

2020)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Butyric

Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium

Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Butyric

Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other

Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate,

Calcium Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry

and Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal

Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate,

Calcium Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry

and Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal

Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal

Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________