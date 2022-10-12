Motorcycle Racing Market to Exceed Revenue of US$ 876 Million by 2029 Says Adroit Market Research

Dallas/ Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global motorcycle racing market is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to factors like the quick development of two-wheeler technology, the expansion of the motorcycle, the rising demand for affordable private transportation among people around the world, and the rising popularity of electric two-wheelers. The sport of racing motorbikes is known as motorcycle racing (also spelled moto racing and motorbike racing). Track racing is a major variation, as are motorcycle road racing and off-road racing on either closed or open courses. Hill climbs, drag racing and trials for land speed records are other categories. Each race has a certain number of laps, and the winner is the rider who crosses the finish line first. Riders earn point’s basis on their finish position in each race. Rider with high points wins the championship at every year.

The global motorcycle racing market is expected to grow from US$ 632 million to US$ 876 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The internal combustion gasoline engine's development in the latter decades of the 19th century marked the beginning of motorcycle racing. The original bikes that were converted into motorcycles had a primitive engine mounted to the back wheel to give propulsion. The initial competition motorcycles were constructed in a variety of forms, much like the early racing automobiles, as racing pioneers tested both two and three-wheel arrangements. The two-wheeled vehicles known as motorcycles can either be propelled by an electric motor or by an engine that burns conventional fuels. These cars are offered with a variety of engine capacities and for various purposes.

In terms of race type, the Speed competitions take place on closed, paved circuits in motorcycle road racing. Riders participate on a variety of bicycles, from practically stock, street-legal sport bikes modified for competition safety to road race machines specifically designed for racing. The majority of road race bikes are completely faired, aerodynamically shaped, and have aggressive ergonomics, however, certain classes have more conventional road chassis and non-faired machines.

According to engine size, the motorcycle racing market is split into six categories: under 200CC, between 200 and 400CC, between 400 and 600CC, between 600 and 800CC, between 800 and 1000CC, and over 1000CC. Of these categories, it is expected that the above 1000CC sector would hold the biggest market share in the next years and produce sales of nearly USD 63200 Million by the end of 2029.

Segmentation by type

Broadcasting Revenue

Ticketing Revenue

Merchandising Revenue

Advertising/Sponsorship Revenue

Other

Segmentation by application

Road Racing

off-road Racing

Asia- Pacific region will concur the same growth as of now, or slight growth can be seen. A number of factors are anticipated to propel market growth, including rising production of both electric and non-electric two-wheelers, a sharp increase in urbanization, and rising population in nations like China and India.

For instance, Dainese Group, an Italian manufacturer of motorcycle clothing, purchased TCX in October 2020 for an unknown sum. With this acquisition, Dainese Group hopes to expand and improve its footwear division and offer a true head-to-toe selection of merchandise. TCX is an Italian business that sells motorcycle footwear for off-road, touring, and road racing.

