Global Aesthetic Services Market to Reach $25 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aesthetic Services estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Surgical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Surgical segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
- The Aesthetic Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
Allergan plc
Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa
GC Aesthetics
Cynosure Inc.
DC Derm Docs
Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery
Human Med AG
Lumentis Ltd.
Marina Plastic Surgery
Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique
Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
Saltz Plastic Surgery
Southwest Plastic Surgery
The Ottawa Skin Clinic
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Aesthetic Services Market
Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to
Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
Market Outlook
Aesthetic Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth
Surgical Procedures Dominate, Non-Surgical Aesthetic Services
to Witness Faster Growth
Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe
by Plastic Surgeons (2018)
Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe by Region
of the Body: 2018
Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Procedure Volumes
Total Number of Nonsurgical Procedures across the Globe by
Procedure Type: 2018
SEGMENT INFORMATION
New Implant Options and Surgical Techniques Shape Market
Prospects for Breast Augmentation
Advances in Laser Technology Drives New Opportunities in
Medical Aesthetics
Dermal Fillers and BOTOX Witness Rapid Growth
Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender
Botulinum Toxin Gains Popularity among Millennials
Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group Age
Group % Share
Non-Invasive Body Contouring Witnesses Rapid Growth
Body Injectables & Shapely Rears
Muscle Sculpting
VelaShape III to Reduce Cellulite
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Select Key Trends for 2020 and Beyond
Tweakments
Fractional Facelift
Skin Treatments
Vaginal Rejuvenation
Hair Thinning Treatments for Women
Alternatives to Brazilian Butt Lifts
New Advanced Medical Aesthetic Treatments Gain Traction
Surge in Injectables Demand
Preventative Injectables
Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) for Hair Loss and Skin Resurfacing
Increasing Popularity of Vaser Liposuction
Other Popular Liposuction Procedures
New Fillers & Picosecond Lasers Make a Foray
Encouraging Breakthroughs in Aesthetic Lasers for Enhanced
Efficacy & Safety Profiles
Innovative Laser-based Devices
Versatile, Multi-Application Laser Systems
Devices Combining Radiofrequency & Microneedling
New Devices for Fat, Collagen & Skin Tightening
Body Treatments Undergo Makeover
Emphasis on Natural Looks Drive Market Growth
Focus on All Skin Tones & Types
Technology Trends Creating Buzz in Aesthetic Services for
Medical Spa
Proliferation of Skin Conditions Create Need for Advanced
Technology
Couture Lips Gain Increasing Popularity
LitLift Gains Traction
Masseter Botox® for Slim Jaw Line and TMJD
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Aesthetic Services Market to Reach $25 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
