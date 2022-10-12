Matinas BioPharma to Present New MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin B) Data During IDWeek 2022

Interim data from all-oral Cohort 4 of the EnACT Trial of MAT2203 in Cryptococcal Meningitis to be revealed along with an overview of the entire Phase 2 trial



Late-breaking data demonstrate that MAT2203 achieves impressive in vivo efficacy and has in vitro killing activity 5 to 10-fold higher than liposomal amphotericin B against two clinical isolates of pulmonary mucormycosis

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small molecules with its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced three upcoming oral data presentations during IDWeek 2022, the premier U.S. meeting of leaders in the field of infectious diseases taking place in-person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington DC from October 19-23, 2022.

“The data from these three presentations provide a deeper understanding of MAT2203’s safety profile and impressive efficacy against two of the deadliest invasive fungal infections in cryptococcal meningitis and mucormycosis,” said Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Matinas BioPharma. “As we prepare to commence our Phase 3 program with MAT2203, an oral formulation of amphotericin B which enables its safe, convenient, and targeted use, our goal is to secure multiple orphan indications for the treatment of various invasive fungal infections and provide physicians and patients with the potentially ideal antifungal agent.”

Details of the oral presentations include:

Efficacy Assessment of MAT2203 Encochleated Oral Formulation of Amphotericin B, in the Neutropenic Mouse Model of Pulmonary Mucormycosis; Presented by: Ashraf Ibrahim, Ph.D., The Lundquist Institute, Infectious Disease Faculty Member at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Late Breaking Abstracts: A Tour of ID Topics; Friday, October 21, 2022. Location 204 ABC 4:03pm ET

MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) leveraging a proprietary lipid nanocrystal drug delivery platform: currently being developed for treatment of cryptococcal meningitis in a Phase 2 Program

Presented by Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Matinas

Antimicrobial Pipeline Session; Saturday, October 22, 2022. Location 145 AB 8:10 – 8:20am ET

Oral Encochleated Amphotericin B for Cryptococcal Meningitis: A Phase II Randomized Trial (EnACT);

Presented by Mucunguzi Atukunda, MBChB, MPH – Infectious Disease Institute, Makarere University

Co-Author: David R. Boulware, MD, MPH, CTropMed – University of Minnesota; Updates on Adult Immunizations; Saturday, October 22, 2022. Location 144 ABC, 2:15 – 2:30pm ET

About IDWeek



IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP). IDWeek is a recognized forum for peer-reviewed presentations of new research on scientific advances and bench-to-bedside approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious diseases, including HIV, across the lifespan. For more information, visit www.idweek.org.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small molecules with its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The Company is developing its own internal portfolio of products as well as partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop novel formulations that capitalize on the unique characteristics of the LNC platform.

Preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can provide solutions to many of the challenges in achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery, for both small molecules and larger, more complex molecules, such as mRNA, DNA plasmids, antisense oligonucleotides, and vaccines. The combination of a unique mechanism of action and flexibility with formulation and route of administration (including oral), positions Matinas’ LNC technology to potentially become the preferred next-generation intracellular drug delivery vehicle with distinct advantages over both lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors.

The Company is focused on developing an internal and external pipeline of drugs candidates based on the LNC platform. Internally, the Company has two clinical stage assets. MAT2203 is an oral, LNC formulation of the highly potent antifungal medicine amphotericin B, currently preparing to commence a Phase 3 registration trial in the first quarter of 2023; MAT2501 is an oral, LNC formulation of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside, amikacin, primarily used to treat chronic and acute bacterial infections, and currently in Phase 1. Externally, the Company has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including BioNTech (mRNA), the National Institutes of Health and Gilead Sciences (antivirals), and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides, and antibody fragments).

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to our business activities, our strategy and plans, our collaboration with BioNTech, the potential of our LNC platform delivery technology, and the future development of its product candidates, including MAT2203, MAT2501, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of clinical studies, the anticipated timing of regulatory interactions, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company’s products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma’s product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.



Investor and Media Contacts

Ankit Bhargava, MD

Allele Communications

+1 815 721 4912

Matinas@allelecomms.com

Source: Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.