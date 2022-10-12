Global Medical Disposables Market to Reach $533.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960667/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Medical Disposables Market to Reach $533.8 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$294.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$533.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surgical Instruments & Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$57.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bandages & Wound Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
- The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$79.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Infusion & Hypodermic Devices Segment to Record 5% CAGR
- In the global Infusion & Hypodermic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Disposables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
87 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact of COVID-19 on Select Segments
Surgical Instruments & Supplies
COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US
in 2020
Respiratory Disposable Devices
Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
Disposable Face Masks
Medical Disposables: A Prelude
Global Medical Disposables to Grow at a Rapid Rate
US Dominates the Medical Disposables Market, Asia-Pacific to
Witness Fastest Growth
Competition
Mobilization Efforts by Private Tech Companies to Combat
Medical Supplies Shortage during COVID-19
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Rise in Surgical
Procedures Fuels Market Growth
Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with
Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for
Medical Disposables
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period
2014-2018
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2016 & 2018
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
Bandages & Wound Dressings Market to Exhibit Significant Growth
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics
Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
Smart Bandages Gain Interest
Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables Registers Burgeoning Growth
Global COVID-19 Testing Market Breakdown by Testing Type: 2020
and 2027
Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method
Nonwoven Medical Disposables
Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger the Demand for Face Masks
World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air
Pollution
Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
