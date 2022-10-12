Electronic Sewing Machine Market is Projected to Growth at High CAGR of 5.69% During the Forecast Period Up to 2029 –Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic sewing machine market is anticipated to grow close to US$ 9.71 Bn by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 5.69% through the forecast period 2022-2029.

Electronic sewing machine is the most important joining method and an essential step in adding value to textile products. And electronic sewing machine is the biggest innovation incorporated in garment manufacturing. Economists have highlighted certain factors driving the global electronic sewing machine market. The most important characteristics of this booming market economy are rising demand for low-maintenance sewing machines, rapid adoption of machines that have the ability to produce fabric with unique patterns, design, and variety.

Another important characteristic of this global electronic sewing machine market is the booming fashion industry and its geographical coverage worldwide.

This document centers on the Most Useful Manufacturers/Players in WorldWide Electronic Sewing Machine Economy comprises:

Tacony Corporation

JUKI Corporation

Merrow Inc.

Bernina International AG

Singer Sewing Company

Brother Industries

Together with Application, the Electronic Sewing Machine economy could be divided in to:

Apparel

Non-Apparel

Electronic Sewing Machine Market by End-Users

Domestic

Industrial

Owing to benefits such as ability to make more sophisticated stitching patterns, saving time and energy, ability for mass production, ability to run faster than manually operated machines, well equipped with a clutch and large servo motor, the electronic sewing machine is experiencing rapid adoption as opposed to mechanical sewing machine thus fostering remarkable progress of global sewing machine market. Also, manufacturers using the electronic sewing machines are able to reduce wages and increase productivity further reducing the investment costs. This is driving the demand of electronic sewing machines further propelling the global electronic sewing machine market.

However, a number of limitations and undesirable outcomes associated with the global electronic sewing machine market result limited development of global electronic sewing machine market. Lower quality and higher prices, more choices in goods and services for consumers also hamper the global electronic sewing machine market.

Furthermore, tremendous business opportunities are offered by the global electronic sewing machine market. Industrialists and experts say that growing fashion apparel industry, growth in garment manufacturing due to growing population, technology upgrades in the production process are the driving principles of global electronic sewing machine market.

The key market divisions of global electronic sewing machine market are domestic and industrial on the basis of application. Among these, the industrial segment has become the rational choice of market players that best fit their capabilities. This segment gives competitors and investors distinct competitive advantage.

Globally, Electronic Sewing Machine Market Spread Across-

North America (United States, Canada) South America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of South America) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy) Other (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

North America shares the largest share in global electronic sewing machines market. North American countries are suffering from labor shortages, due to aging and avoidance of manufacturing and the introduction of electronic machines in the garment industry is solving the problems of labor shortages and high wages in North America. Strategic partnerships, professional and innovative approaches are also some key aspects that play a crucial role in making North America the topmost contributor to the global electronic sewing machine market share and revenue.

