European Electric Bus Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach, Ebusco, MAN, Volvo, BYD Auto, Scania, IVECO, Irizar Group, and Daimler

The Europe electric bus market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as stringent government policies to reduce carbon emissions and investments to develop commercial and public electric vehicles are driving the demand for Europe electric bus market. Public transportation is considered a major source of pollution.

Governments across Europe are promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the country to meet the emission target set up by leading authorities. The advent of hydrogen fuel cell buses is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells are environment-friendly vehicles that incorporate fuel cell technology, electric propulsion, and batteries. Faster refueling and route flexibility are made possible by the electric bus. Electric buses are seen as part of the next generation of green transportation services since they are effective and have longer average lives than traditional vehicles.



BEV segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years, 2023-2027. The high-capacity batteries in these buses are used to store electricity inside. They have a quick charge time and a longer life cycle. Nearly all of the recently registered zero-emission buses in Europe are powered by batteries.

The efforts by the leading authorities to strengthen the public transportation system across the region are expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.



The major market players operating in the Europe electric bus market are Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., VDL Bus & Coach BV, Ebusco B.V., MAN Truck & Bus SE, AB Volvo, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Scania AB, IVECO S.p.A., Irizar Group, and Daimler AG.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

