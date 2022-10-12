Global Wood Plastic Composites Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Plastic Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960537/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Wood Plastic Composites Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wood Plastic Composites estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR

- The Wood Plastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.

- Polyvinylchloride Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR

- In the global Polyvinylchloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$490.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$873.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured)

AIMPLAS Instituto Tecnológico del Plástico

AXION STRUCTURAL INNOVATIONS LLC

CertainTeed Corporation

Dow

Fiberon LLC

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Fortune Brands Home & Security

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

NewTechWood Company Limited

Oldcastle APG, Inc.

Renolit SE

TimberTech by AZEK Building Products

Trex Company, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960537/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector,

Affecting Wood Plastic Composites Market

EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

An Introduction to Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

Manufacturing Wood Composite Plastics

Major Applications of WPCs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polyethylene: The Widely Used Material

Building & Construction Dominates the WPC Market

Developed Regions Lead WPC Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Wood Plastic Composites - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood Plastic Composites Market: Trends Creating Ideal Roadmap

for Tomorrow

Versatile Nature of WPCs Benefits Market Growth

Building & Construction Application to Spur Demand for Wood

Plastic Composites

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the

Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Remodeling Market (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Wood Composite

Decking

Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite

Decking Demand amid COVID-19

Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share

Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design

Attributes

Consumer Focus on Environment-Friendly Fencing Options Propel

Demand for WPC Fencing Products

EXHIBIT 5: Plastic Fencing Market by Material (in %) for 2022

Rapid Urbanization and Focus on Environmental Conservation

Provides Opportunities for WPCs Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Emerge as Ideal Green Building

Materials

EXHIBIT 8: Shift towards Green Buildings Presents Opportunities

for WPCs Market: Global Green Buildings Market (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Wood Plastic Composites: Materials with Promising Applications

in Furniture Industry

Wood Plastic Composite Floorings Market: A Glance at Drivers

Setting Perfect Stage for Expansion

Rising Emphasis on Using Recyclable Materials in Automotive

Industry Bodes Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Innovations in Wood-Based Composites: Promoting Sustainable Future

Advancements in Wood Composites: A Review

New Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Material Holds Promise

Researchers Improve WPCs with Graphene

Particle Size Plays a Vital Role in Wood Plastic Composites

Processing Factors Influencing for Wood-Plastic Composites

Challenges Facing WPC Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Wood Plastic Composites Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyvinylchloride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Polyvinylchloride by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyvinylchloride by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Components

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial & Consumer Goods

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial & Consumer

Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &

Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer

Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &

Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer

Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &

Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer

Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites

by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &

Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer

Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites

by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive

Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer

Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,

Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &

Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer

Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by

Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,

Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &

Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer

Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic

Composites by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive

Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &

Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Plastic Composites by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Plastic

Composites by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic

Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Plastic

Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

Polyvinylchloride and Other Types Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________