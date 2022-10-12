New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Plastic Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960537/?utm_source=GNW
Global Wood Plastic Composites Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wood Plastic Composites estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR
- The Wood Plastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Polyvinylchloride Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
- In the global Polyvinylchloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$490.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$873.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured)
AIMPLAS Instituto Tecnológico del Plástico
AXION STRUCTURAL INNOVATIONS LLC
CertainTeed Corporation
Dow
Fiberon LLC
FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
Fortune Brands Home & Security
JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
NewTechWood Company Limited
Oldcastle APG, Inc.
Renolit SE
TimberTech by AZEK Building Products
Trex Company, Inc.
UFP Industries, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector,
Affecting Wood Plastic Composites Market
EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
An Introduction to Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)
Manufacturing Wood Composite Plastics
Major Applications of WPCs
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Polyethylene: The Widely Used Material
Building & Construction Dominates the WPC Market
Developed Regions Lead WPC Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Wood Plastic Composites - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2022 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wood Plastic Composites Market: Trends Creating Ideal Roadmap
for Tomorrow
Versatile Nature of WPCs Benefits Market Growth
Building & Construction Application to Spur Demand for Wood
Plastic Composites
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the
Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Global Remodeling Market (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Wood Composite
Decking
Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks
Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite
Decking Demand amid COVID-19
Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share
Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design
Attributes
Consumer Focus on Environment-Friendly Fencing Options Propel
Demand for WPC Fencing Products
EXHIBIT 5: Plastic Fencing Market by Material (in %) for 2022
Rapid Urbanization and Focus on Environmental Conservation
Provides Opportunities for WPCs Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Emerge as Ideal Green Building
Materials
EXHIBIT 8: Shift towards Green Buildings Presents Opportunities
for WPCs Market: Global Green Buildings Market (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Wood Plastic Composites: Materials with Promising Applications
in Furniture Industry
Wood Plastic Composite Floorings Market: A Glance at Drivers
Setting Perfect Stage for Expansion
Rising Emphasis on Using Recyclable Materials in Automotive
Industry Bodes Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Innovations in Wood-Based Composites: Promoting Sustainable Future
Advancements in Wood Composites: A Review
New Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Material Holds Promise
Researchers Improve WPCs with Graphene
Particle Size Plays a Vital Role in Wood Plastic Composites
Processing Factors Influencing for Wood-Plastic Composites
Challenges Facing WPC Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Wood Plastic Composites Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinylchloride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Polyvinylchloride by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyvinylchloride by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Components
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial & Consumer
Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,
Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &
Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,
Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,
Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &
Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &
Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites
by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &
Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites
by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive
Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,
Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,
Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer
Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Plastic Composites by Application - Building & Construction,
Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic Composites
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &
Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Wood Plastic Composites by
Application - Building & Construction, Automotive Components,
Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wood Plastic Composites by Application - Building &
Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Plastic
Composites by Application - Building & Construction, Automotive
Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial &
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wood Plastic Composites Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wood Plastic Composites by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Plastic
Composites by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Plastic
Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wood Plastic Composites by Type - Polyethylene,
Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Plastic
Composites by Type - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,
Polyvinylchloride and Other Types Markets - Independent
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960537/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Wood Plastic Composites Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Lyon, FRANCE
