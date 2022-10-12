South African Fast Food/QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) Industry Landscape Report 2022: In 2021, the Industry Demonstrated Resilience Following the Effects of COVID-19 - Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South African Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South African Fast Food/QSR Industry Landscape Report 2022 provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global Fast Food/QSR industry (including the impact of COVID-19) from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain - market size, industry trends, innovation and technology, industry drivers and challenges, Fast Food/QSR retail and competitor analysis, latest marketing and advertising news, pricing and promotion analysis.

Both globally and locally, the plant-based food trend is continuing to gain momentum across various categories, particularly as consumers become more health-, environment-, and sustainability- conscious, in terms of the food that they eat.

This trend is gaining significant traction within the Fast Food industry, reflected in the large variety of new and innovative plant-based offerings being introduced by global and local Fast Food/QSR market players, to meet the capricious demands of millennial consumers, in particular.

In 2021, the South African Fast Food industry demonstrated resilience following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected by a monumental increase of 27.5% between 2020 and 2021.

This significant recovery (from the massive decline in 2020, due to COVID-19) is expected to continue, with an expected CAGR of 8.6%, between 2022 and 2026, driven by numerous factors, including the popularity and introduction of plant-based Fast Food menu items, which is catering to the increasing demand for these types of products amongst local consumers.

Key Questions This Report Answers

For the Global Fast Food Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics of the Global Fast Food industry?

Which are the key markets within the Global Fast Food industry?

What are the latest Global Fast Food industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Fast Food Industry Section

What are the current market dynamics (market size and market value): 2016-2021 Actual, 2022-2026 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19)?

What are the South African Fast Food industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

What are the latest South African Fast Food trends in terms of food festivals, food markets, food trucks, and online ingredient delivery services?

For the South African Fast Food Retail and Competitor Analysis Section

Which are the key players in the South African Fast Food industry by category: Burgers, Chicken, Pizza, Pies, and Other?

For each key Fast Food competitor, what is the latest company news in terms of products, services, and new launches?

What is the latest marketing and advertising news (including social media) for each of the Fast Food competitors?

For the South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis Section

What are the prices and recent promotions of popular Fast Food brands by category: Burgers, Chicken, Pizza, Pies, and Other?

Who Is This Report for?

Industry C Level Executives

Directors

Industry Strategists

Marketing Professionals

Market Research and Intelligence Managers

Business Development Professionals

Product Developers

Product Marketers and Strategists

Product Managers

Project Managers

Suppliers

Traders

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Global Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Snapshot

South African Industry Drivers and Challenges

1. GLOBAL FAST FOOD INDUSTRY

1.1 Global Industry Overview: VALUE OF THE GLOBAL FAST FOOD MARKET: 2022* & 2030** (IN US$ BILLION) (Graph)

1.2 Global Industry Overview: Fast Food Type and Cuisine Trends: WORLD'S MOST POPULAR CUISINES, BASED ON INSTAGRAM DATA: 2022 (NO. OF TAGS IN MILLIONS)

1.3 Global Market Environment: BRAND VALUE OF THE 10 MOST VALUABLE FAST FOOD BRANDS WORLDWIDE: 2021 VS 2022 (IN US$ BILLION)

1.4 Global Key Markets: Regional Overview: VALUE OF THE GLOBAL FAST FOOD MARKET, BY REGION: 2022* (IN US$ BILLION)

1.5 Global Industry Trends

1.6 Global Industry Innovation and Technology

1.7 Global Industry Drivers

1.8 Global Industry Challenges

2. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD INDUSTRY

2.1 South African Industry Overview

2.2 South African Industry Market: South African Limited-Service Restaurants Market Definitions

2.3 South African Industry Market: South African Limited-Service Restaurant Type Definitions

2.4 South African Industry Market Size: Limited-Service Restaurants Market (2016-2021)

2.5 South African Industry Market Size: Limited-Service Restaurants Market (2016-2021 By Restaurant Type)

2.6 South African Industry Market Size: Limited-Service Restaurants Market Value (Forecast: 2022-2026)

2.7 South African Industry Market Size: 2016-2021: By Foodservice Type (Eat-In vs Delivery & To Go): VALUE OF SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET: EAT-IN VS DELIVERY & TO-GO FOR 2016-2021 (IN ZAR MILLION); SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANT REVENUE SHARE - EAT-IN VS DELIVERY & TO-GO: 2016 VS 2021 (Graph and Table)

2.8 South African Industry Market Size: 2016-2021: By Foodservice Type (Online vs Offline Ordering): VALUE OF SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET: ONLINE VS OFFLINE FOR 2016-2021 (IN ZAR MILLION); SA LIMITED-SERVICE RESTAURANT REVENUE SHARE - ONLINE VS OFFLINE: 2016 VS 2021 (Graph and Table)

2.9 South African Industry Trends

2.10 South African Industry Innovation and Technology

2.11 South African Industry Drivers

2.12 South African Industry Challenges

2.13 South African Food Festivals

2.14 South African Food Markets

2.15 South African Food Trucks

2.16 South African Online Ingredient Delivery Services

3. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD RETAIL ANALYSIS

3.1 Eclectic Brands: Overview

3.2 Emerging Capital Partners (Burger King): Overview

3.3 Grand Parade Investments (Burger King): Financial Performance

3.4 Famous Brands Limited: Overview

3.5 Famous Brands Limited: 2021 Performance and Outlook

3.6 Famous Brands Limited: Financial Performance

3.7 Fiamme Holdings: Overview

3.8 MSA Holdings Limited: Overview

3.9 Spur Corporation: Overview

3.10 Spur Corporation: 2021 Performance and Outlook

3.11 Spur Corporation: Financial Performance

3.12 The Franchise Co.: Overview

3.13 YUM! Brands: Overview

4. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD INDUSTRY COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Store Footprint of South African Fast Food Franchises

4.1.1 Footprint of South African Fast Food Franchises

4.1.2 Fast Food Outlets: Service Definitions

4.2 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Burgers

4.2.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Burgers

4.2.2 Burger King: Overview

4.2.3 Burger King: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.4 Burger Perfect: Overview

4.2.5 McDonald's: Overview

4.2.6 McDonald's: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.7 RocoMamas: Overview

4.2.8 RocoMamas: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.9 Steers: Overview

4.2.10 Steers: Marketing and Advertising News

4.2.11 Wimpy: Overview

4.2.12 Wimpy: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3. South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Chicken

4.3.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Chicken

4.3.2 Afro's Chicken Shop: Overview

4.3.3 Barcelos: Overview

4.3.4 Chicken Licken: Overview

4.3.5 Chicken Licken: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.6 Chicken Xpress: Overview

4.3.7 Galito's: Overview

4.3.8 Hungry Lion: Overview

4.3.9 Hungry Lion: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.10 KFC: Overview

4.3.11 KFC: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.12 Mochachos: Overview

4.3.13 Nando's: Overview

4.3.14 Nando's: Marketing and Advertising News

4.3.15 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: Overview

4.3.16 Zebro's: Overview

4.4 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pies

4.4.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pies

4.4.2 King Pie: Overview

4.4.3 King Pie: Marketing and Advertising News

4.4.4 Pie City: Overview

4.5 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pizza

4.5.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Pizza

4.5.2 Andiccio24: Overview

4.5.3 Debonairs Pizza: Overview

4.5.4 Debonairs Pizza: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.5 Panarottis Pizza Pasta: Overview

4.5.6 Panarottis Pizza Pasta: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.7 Pizza Hut: Overview

4.5.8 Pizza Hut: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.9 Pizza Perfect: Overview

4.5.10 Pizza Perfect: Marketing and Advertising News

4.5.11 Roman's Pizza: Overview

4.5.12 Roman's Pizza: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6 South African Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Other

4.6.1 Social Media Followers: Fast Food Competitor Analysis: Other

4.6.2 Anat: Overview

4.6.3 Anat: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6.4 Chesanyama: Overview

4.6.5 Fishaways: Overview

4.6.6 Fishaways: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6.7 Sausage Saloon: Overview

4.6.8 Spur Steak Ranches: Overview

4.6.9 Spur Steak Ranches: Marketing and Advertising News

4.6.10 The Fish & Chip Co.: Overview

5. SOUTH AFRICAN FAST FOOD PRICING ANALYSIS

5.1 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Burgers

5.1.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Burgers: Burger King, Burger Perfect, McDonald's, RocoMamas, Steers, Wimpy - Comparative pricing of Classic Beef Burger, Cheese Burger, Speciality Burger, Chicken Burger, Beef Combo, Cheese Combo, and Speciality Combo

5.1.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Burger Promotions

5.2 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Chicken

5.2.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Chicken: Afro's Chicken Shop, Barcelos, Chicken Licken, Chicken Xpress, Galito's, Hungry Lion, KFC, Mochachos, Nando's, Popeyes, Zebro's - Comparative pricing of Burger, Burger Meal, Wrap, Nuggets/Strips, Chicken Pieces, and Chicken Wings

5.2.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Chicken Promotions

5.3 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pizza

5.3.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pizza: Andiccio24, Debonairs Pizza, Panarottis Pizza Pasta, Pizza Hut, Pizza Perfect, Roman's Pizza - Comparative pricing of Margherita, Regina, Hawaiian, Four Seasons, Chicken and Mushroom, Meaty, Vegetarian, and Speciality

5.3.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Pizza Promotions

5.4 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pies

5.4.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Pies: King Pie, Pie City - Comparative pricing of Chicken, Steak and Kidney, Sausage Roll, Spinach and Feta, and Cornish

5.5 South African Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Other

5.5.1 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Other: Anat, Chesanyama, Fishaways, Sausage Saloon, The Fish & Chip Co. - Comparative pricing of various menu items

5.5.2 Fast Food Pricing Analysis: Recent Other Promotions

