Columbia Bank Hires Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Manesh Prabhu

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Bank is pleased to welcome Manesh Prabhu as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Prabhu is responsible for Information Systems and Digital Banking.



Mr. Prabhu has over 20 years of experience at leading institutions including Peoples United Bank N.A. Most recently, he held the title of Chief Technology Officer where he led the IT strategy and technology transformation for the Bank. Through his nearly 20-year tenure and senior leadership roles at People’s United, Manesh led enterprise architecture, data architecture, IT governance, business intelligence, marketing analytics, and data quality with a heavy focus on digital transformation.

“As Columbia Bank continues on its journey to be the preeminent Bank of New Jersey, leveraging and investing in technology plays a critical role in improving processes, expanding services and ultimately, giving our team more time to do what they do best – servicing our clients,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of Columbia Bank. “Please join me in welcoming Manesh to Columbia Bank.”

Manesh holds an MBA from Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM) – Madurai Kamaraj University in India and a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT) - Mahatma Gandhi University in India.

Mr. Prabhu currently resides in Orange, CT with his wife and two children.

