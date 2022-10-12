Global Recloser Controls Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recloser Controls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959867/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recloser Controls estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$929.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
- The Recloser Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
ABB Ltd
Eaton Corporation Inc.
Entec Electric and Electronic Co., Ltd.
G&W Electric Company
Hubbell Incorporated
NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd
S&C Electric Company
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Tavrida Electric GmbH
Ghorit Electrical Co., LTD
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recloser Control Market: A Prelude
Types of Recloser Control Systems
Three-Phase Segment Leads the Recloser Control Market
Recloser Controls - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Electric Recloser Control Segment Holds Majority Share
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Aging Power T&D Infrastructure and the Need for Replacement in
Developed Markets Drives Growth
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Distribution Automation for Power Quality and
Reliability Drives Growth
Substation Automation Drives Use of Recloser Controllers
Increasing Demand for Power Augurs Well for Market Growth
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Expansion and Modernization of T&D Networks Hold Potential for
Growth
Smart Reclosers: One of the Promising Technologies up for
Adoption by Electric Utilities
Companies Focus on Technology Upgrades to Support Smart Grid
Reliability
Growth in Renewable Power Generation Augurs Well for Reclosers
Market
World Energy Production (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy
Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Transition to Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives Market Growth
Global Investments in Smart Grids in US$ Billion: 2017, 2020
and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
