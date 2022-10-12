Theratechnologies Presents Data Demonstrating High Expression of Sortilin (SORT1) in Multiple Tumor Types at 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company will present data from tissue microarrays showing high expression of SORT1, the target for Theratechnologies’ oncology platform, in several cancer types. The data will be presented in a poster session at the 34th joint symposium of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), to be held October 26-28, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.



“We look forward to presenting data from tissue microarrays at the EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium, as the findings reinforce SORT1 as a promising target for the delivery and internalization of anticancer agents,” commented Dr. Christian Marsolais, Chief Medical Officer, Theratechnologies. “We are investigating our SORT1-targeted peptide-drug conjugate (TH1902) across eight solid tumor types in our ongoing first-in-human study of TH1902 and eagerly await the data readout from this trial.”

The poster abstract details and presentation session are as follows:

Title: “Expression of the sortilin 1 receptor (SORT1) in healthy and tumor tissues”

Lead author: Dr. Guylaine Roy, Theratechnologies Inc.

Abstract/poster number: 328 / PB108

Session Date and Time: Friday October 28, 2022, Molecular Profiling Session, 10:00-15:00 CEST

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “Forward-Looking Statements”), within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify Forward-Looking Statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of a treatment for patients with Sortilin positive solid tumors, the development of TH1902 aimed at treating various types of cancer, and the conduct and recruitment of patients for the basket trial using TH1902. Although the Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Company believes are reasonable assumptions in light of the information currently available, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements since actual results may vary from the Forward-Looking Statements. Certain assumptions made in preparing the Forward-Looking Statements include that: the pre-clinical results obtained using TH1902 will be replicated into humans, we will be able to continue recruiting patients to conduct the basket trial using TH1902, no dose limiting toxicities will be observed in patients comprising the basket trial, our manufacturer of TH1902 will be able to supply the required quantity of TH1902 in due time to advance the basket trial, and we will see signs of efficacy of TH1902 in the conduct of the basket trial across all patients forming part of the trial. Forward-Looking Statements assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Theratechnologies’ control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our inability to recruit patients for the pursuit of our clinical trial using TH1902, the observation of adverse safety issues and the lack of demonstration of efficacy in many or in all of the patients forming part of the trial. We refer current and potential investors to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 24, 2022 under Theratechnologies’ public filings for additional risks related to the Company. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media inquiries:

Julie Schneiderman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

communications@theratech.com

1-514-336-7800

Investor inquiries:

Elif McDonald

Senior Director, Investor Relations

ir@theratech.com

1-438-315-8563