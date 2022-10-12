Amesite Named One of Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness and Metro Detroit’s 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the NABR

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today it had received two awards from the National Association for Business Resources: Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness and Metro Detroit’s 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.



“Our leaders have recruited and promoted talented, dedicated colleagues who are committed to our strong culture,” said Amesite founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “As we have secured new, larger contracts and rolled out enterprise-scale technology solutions, our team has brought our core values to our work with Customers to enable them to be successful and scale learning.”

“We are honored to appear on both of these prestigious lists for the fourth year in a row,” said Amesite’s Director of People and Performance, Michael Smiley. “It takes everyone on team to build and uphold a strong culture, and I’m proud to be a part of such a great organization. To be recognized as one of the best and brightest places to work and a leader in employee wellness, especially in a period of high growth, is a great honor for us all.”

The Metro Detroit’s 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness winning companies were evaluated by an assessment created and administered by a leading wellness systems firm.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

