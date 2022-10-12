Global 3D Optical Profiler Market Size to grow USD 140 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 6%

New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Optical Profiler Market Size was valued at USD 83 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 140 Billion in 2030 as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The White Light Interference segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the 3D Optical Profiler Market is categorized into Confocal Technology and White Light Interference. The White Light Interference segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the white light interference segment will hold the largest market share in the 3D optical profiler market. A three-dimensional point cloud of the entire field of view can be created through white light interferometry. Using software algorithms based on these data, it is possible to calculate surface and form parameters and volumes. The most common use of white light interference is to determine the depth of high aspect ratio trenches etched using deep reactive ion etch (DRIE) tools.

An Automotive segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on industry verticals, the 3D Optical Profiler Market is categorized into Automotive, Life Sciences, Aerospace, Electronics, and Other. An Automotive segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the automotive industry will hold the biggest market share during the forecast period. In the automobile sector, the profiles are used for various purposes, including the inspection of tiny and complicated mechanical parts, determining engine cleanliness, and calculating steel alloy inclusion rates. In automotive facilities all around the world, 3D optical profilometry is being used to analyze things like the grind pattern on engine valves, the texture within engine cylinders, and the essential parameters of fuel injectors.

North America is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The 3D Optical Profiler Market is dominated by North America, which has a sizable patient population with various autoimmune illnesses. According to data provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), there are 23.5 million autoimmune disease sufferers in the United States alone, highlighting the urgent need for cutting-edge treatment methods and equipment. The growing effort to raise awareness of autoimmune illnesses is the key factor driving the regional market. For instance, the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) is aggressively promoting awareness of autoimmune diseases.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

Major vendors in the global 3D Optical Profiler market include AEP Technology, Alicona Imaging GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Filmetrics Inc., Keyence Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Mahr GmbH, Nanovea, Sensofar Group, and Zygo Corporation.

